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4-star OT Johnson has memorable visit to Georgia Tech

1000006382 (2)by: Alex Farrer9 minutes agoAFarrersports
2027 OT Kal-El Johnson on Georgia Tech visit
4-star 2027 offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson (second from left) poses for a photo with GT assistant offensive line coach Brandon Torrey (from left), head coach Brent Key and directory of player development Anthony Parker during his visit to Atlanta this weekend. (Photo contributed/Kal-El Johnson X account)

2027 offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson visits Georgia Tech for spring game, says "felt the love" from Brent Key and the Jackets' coaching staff.

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