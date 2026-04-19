4-star OT Johnson has memorable visit to Georgia Tech

4-star OT Johnson has memorable visit to Georgia Techby: Alex Farrer9 minutes agoAFarrersportsRead In App4-star 2027 offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson (second from left) poses for a photo with GT assistant offensive line coach Brandon Torrey (from left), head coach Brent Key and directory of player development Anthony Parker during his visit to Atlanta this weekend. (Photo contributed/Kal-El Johnson X account)2027 offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson visits Georgia Tech for spring game, says "felt the love" from Brent Key and the Jackets' coaching staff.