Advincula, Kerce picked to continue GT's big first day of MLB Draft

After Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress were each selected within the top 10 picks of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Jackets’ momentum kept rolling in the second round on Saturday as both Jarren Advincula and Carson Kerce heard their names called as well.

Advincula was taken at No. 45 overall in the second round by the Los Angeles Angeles while Kerce went just a few picks later at No. 53 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advincula is coming off a huge junior season, his first on The Flats after transferring from Cal following his sophomore year out there in 2025. He finished with a .434 average in 61 starts at second base for the Jackets while also boasting a 1.132 OPS, .629 slugging percentage and .503 on-base percentage. He racked up 111 total hits, including 10 homers, 16 doubles and two triples, to go with 66 RBIs, 74 runs scored, 30 walks and 16 stolen bases.

Advincula was named a First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-American by separate outlets along with being a First-Team All-ACC selection and an ABCA All-Southeast Region pick.

Georgia Tech’s Carson Kerce celebrates at second base after a double in an April game vs. Georgia at Truist Park. It was Kerce’s 22nd double of the season. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Kerce made a huge jump up draft boards with his performance this past spring at shortstop for Tech on his way to being named a Third-Team All-American, First-Team All-ACC member and an ABCA All-Southeast Region selection.

Kerce started all 61 games for ACC Regular-Season and ACC Tournament Champion Tech and finished with a .384 average, 1.152 OPS, .679 slugging percentage and .473 on-base percentage. He set a new single-season program record with 29 doubles to go along with 91 total hits, 11 homers, four triples, 51 RBIs, 70 runs scored and 34 walks.

Draft continues Saturday and Sunday with more Jackets on the board…

The MLB Draft continues Saturday and Sunday from Philadelphia as several more Georgia Tech players couldbe selected following Lackey, Burress, Advincula and Kerce, including RHP Tate McKee, 3B Ryan Zuckerman, IF/OF Alex Hernandez, RHP Justin Shadek, RHP Porter Buursema and more.