Al's Angle: Initial likes and dislikes of GT's new UA football uniforms

It’s out with the old and in with the new on The Flats as Georgia Tech’s new apparel and uniform contract with Under Armour officially begins on Wednesday (July 1), ending the program’s eight-year relationship with Adidas.

Ahead of the change, GT Athletics revealed what its new Under Armour uniform package will look like across all sports (see photo at the bottom of this piece) on Tuesday afternoon while the football program specifically rolled out a full display of the different combos the Jackets will have to choose from this coming season. For the purposes of this column, I’ll only be dealing with the football unis.

It’s always a hot-button topic anytime a team changes its uniforms with this being no exception as the opinions were all over the place on social media and messageboards from fans, media personalities, sports writers and more with some expressing positive thoughts while others were a little more critical.

While it’s not the biggest issue in my opinion as I believe it’s more about what you do in the uniforms rather than how you look, below I will lay out some quick takeaways from the reveal as far as what I liked and didn’t like as much.

These are all subject to change of course when I (and all the folks reading this) actually see the uniforms in person on Saturdays or in our case on that first Thursday night of the season when Tech kicks it off against Colorado under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium. But here are my kneejerk thoughts:

What I like…

1. Darker shade of gold

It’s been an ever-changing and highly-polarizing issue over the years as Tech’s primary gold has seen many variations from Russell to Adidas to now Under Armour. But I have to say that I think UA kind of nailed their first attempt at it.

The darker shade of gold works in my opinion and goes well with the primarily white helmets and even the primarily gold helmets. It also fits with either of the new gold or white pants. (We’ll get to the “Dark Grey” pants later).

I think the new gold is a good compromise between the more mustard or yellow that has been used before and the more muted gold or lighter shade that looks like it has been mixed with white paint. I think this gold is solid enough to stand out during the daytime kickoffs while also pop for night games.

Here’s a look at the combos that will be used with the primary white uniform tops. (Photo by GT Athletics)

2. White on White on White is as clean as it gets

I would’ve probably said this last year about the Adidas “whiteout” uniforms as well, and while I have been a proponent of Tech wearing their gold tops more often at home over the years, there is just something clean and crisp about the white helmets with white jersey and white pants.

I think this whiteout combo is no different and possibly even better with its metallic gold accents that pair well with the GT logo and striping on the helmet. Just close your eyes and think about the all whites on that first Thursday night against Colorado or even Week 2 in primetime vs. Tennessee. Now that image in your mind is pretty darn nice, am I right?

Maybe it’s just me, but I think players look a little faster in a good all-white uniform combo.

3. Clear “Georgia Tech” across the chest

It’s simple and some would probably even say a little lame to have Georgia Tech written plainly and in a normal-ish font across the front of the tops, but I’m a fan of it.

I’d rather see that than a small GT logo or even a Yellow Jacket emblem. I’m old school I guess and a little cliche to go by the phrase “it’s about the name on the front of the jersey more than the one on the back.” Well, in this case the actual name on the front of the jersey is a full name.

When the players take the field, they are playing for Georgia Tech, not “GT” or a photo of a Yellow Jacket. It’s clearly shown with the easy-to-read, dark font, and that’s a win in my book.

What I dislike…

1. “Dark Grey” AKA black pants

I’ve always been a fan of the navy blue colors being worked in when it could into the football uniforms, and after I took this job a couple years ago, I was pretty shocked to find out that a lot of Tech fans have the exact opposite opinion. But I really don’t think it’s that hard. Navy blue pants would’ve worked just fine here in this first version of UA uniform combos.

I think it’s truly an overthinking type of situation to go with the black pants, or as they are described in Tech’s official press release as “dark grey” to “pay homage the Institute’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology.” In my opinion, that will never be a color that says Georgia Tech to me. I might get flack for this opinion as well, but the “Black Watch” unis used back in the day were not something I want to see return again.

It’s simple, black is not a Georgia Tech color. Obviously White and Gold are the two we lean on. Navy should be in the second tier. Black or “dark grey” shouldn’t be in the same ballpark.

2. Drop shadow on the numbers

Looking at the numbers on the front and back of the uniform tops, the drop shadow just looks out of place and unnecessary to me. A dark outline of navy or even the new “dark grey” would’ve been fine without the drop shadow.

Especially the gold drop shadow on the white numbers of the gold tops is just weird to me. Honestly with me video game background, it looks like something I would’ve put on a “create-a-team” uniform in Madden ’06.

3. No Navy top or Power T helmet

See above in the portion about the black (“dark grey”) pants, but I’ve always been a fan of the navy blue tops in Tech’s history. Maybe it’s just because it takes me back to watching highlights of the 1990 national championship team and reminds me of great times in the program’s history.

I still don’t know why Tech has gone away from including those kind of uniforms at least once a year in the past few years. I think this initial reveal of UA uniforms would’ve been a good time to reintroduce it. Maybe it will happen at some point, and maybe there will be more specialty-type uniforms introduced later in the first UA season.

That same thing could be said about the old “Power T” helmet logo. I thought when they brought out that special helmet once last season, it was a huge hit. As with the possible unique uniforms during the season mentioned above, maybe it will be brought out for a special occasion. In my opinion, it’s too good to be left in the attic of Tech Football’s past.

Final thoughts

Like I said before, uniforms are uniforms and the success on the field is a lot more important to me (and I assume all Tech fans) than how the team looks while doing it.

If I were to give the UA initial uniforms a grade from 1 to 10, I’d say it is a solid 6.5 or 7. There is some good and some bad, but for the first try at it, I thought they did a pretty decent job. Improvements and tweaks will be made in the months and years to come.

NOTE: See below for an initial look at the UA uniforms across all the GT sports programs.