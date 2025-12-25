Behind Enemy Lines: BYU

BYU play-by-play voice Greg Wrubell gives some insight on the Cougars as they prepare to battle Georgia Tech on Saturday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Georgia Tech will look to close out its 2025 season strong on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as the 9-3 Jackets and 11-2 BYU Cougars do battle in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida in a matchup of top-25 ranked teams.

This week JOL caught up with Greg Wrubell, the play-by-play voice of BYU football, for some insight into the Cougars and what to expect in Saturday’s game in this edition of Behind Enemy Lines. Here’s what he had to say:

What do you think is the vibe and motivation factor around the team right now going into the Pop-Tarts Bowl? Do you think they are more disappointed about not making the CFP and not as focused on this one or do you see it the opposite way and they have a point to prove to show the committee just what kind of team they left out of the bracket?

WRUBELL: Pretty standard vibe—one more game with the seniors, chance to compete against a ranked team in a fun bowl game and have a shot at BYU’s first 12-win season since 2001. I think once the second-to-last CFP rankings came out, followed by a second loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, BYU knew it was going to get snubbed by the selection committee. The Cougars were disappointed but not surprised. A bowl win would be nice but not necessarily a let’s-show-them moment.

How much is the BYU fan base behind Kalani Sitake and the direction he has the program going in especially after turning down Penn State to stay at his alma mater? Do you see Sitake’s regime keeping BYU at this level of being a contender for a while with the way he runs the program?

WRUBELL: Cougar Nation was incredibly relieved when Penn State’s overtures were unsuccessful and Kalani Sitake re-upped in Provo. He is practically as beloved as his legendary mentor LaVell Edwards, and he has embodied of lot of Coach Edwards’ qualities in building a successful power-conference program (since 2023) over the last decade. With Kalani at the helm and with the support provided through robust resources and administrative backing, BYU should continue its upward trajectory.

Give Georgia Tech fans a little bit of insight on the BYU offense. What are some things that unit has done well this season, and what are some things it needs to do better in this game to finish the season strong and put the team in position for a win?

WRUBELL: BYU’s offense has centered on Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, running back LJ Martin, who will miss the Pop-Tarts Bowl after surgery, as will backup running back Sione Moa, who only played three games before a serious early-season injury followed by an attempted comeback in the Big 12 title game. Of course, true freshman QB Bear Bachmeier has been a focal point, but he hurt his ankle in the conference championship game, so his mobility could still be somewhat compromised. In short, this is unlikely to look like the attack BYU put on the field for most of the season. Wide receivers Parker Kingston and Chase Roberts, and tight end Carsen Ryan will need to have big days.

On the other side of the ball, what has the performance of the Cougars’ defense been like in 2025 and keys for that unit to have success? Who are a couple players to watch?

WRUBELL: BYU’s defensive strong suits are takeaways and red-zone defense. BYU ranks 18th nationally in turnovers gained with 22 (including 16 interceptions). BYU’s defensive red zone touchdown percentage ranks fifth, with opponents scoring TDs only 19 times on 48 red-zone possessions. Linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker, and safeties Faletau Satuala and Tanner Wall are the best players on the defense and all four will need to show up on the stat sheet v. Georgia Tech.

Final question for Saturday’s game…how do you see it playing out and do you have a final score prediction?

WRUBELL: As the play-by-play guy, I stay away from public score predictions, but I think the winning team will be scoring in the 30s on Saturday.