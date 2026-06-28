Catching up with Legends of The Flats: Morgan Burnett

Few players have left their mark on The Flats quite like Morgan Burnett, who many around the Georgia Tech program have said could be one of the most talented players to ever wear the White and Gold regardless of position.

The former Jackets and NFL safety was truly a one-of-a-kind talent and his production on the field both on the college level and later in the pros speaks for itself. Burnett came to Tech as part of what proved to be a historic 2007 recruiting class, and among the many players from that group to make significant contributions to the Jackets’ successes in head coach Paul Johnson’s early years on the job, Burnett was up there near or at the top.

In just three years on The Flats, the former North Clayton (Ga.) star played in 40 games and finished with 235 total tackles (147 solo), 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 14 interceptions, which is tied for the second-most in program history. His sophomore year in 2008 when he had 93 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, seven interceptions, one defensive touchdown and a forced fumble, Burnett was named a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Weekly, a Second-Team All-American by Rivals, Sports Illustrated and Sporting News and a Third-Team All-American by Phil Steele.

Adding to Burnett’s accomplishments were All-ACC Second-Team spots in both 2008 and 2009 as he was a key part of Tech’s back-to-back ACC Coastal Division titles and ACC Championship Game appearances, and he also earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2007. He was a part of 27 wins over three seasons on The Flats before declaring for the NFL Draft and being selected in the third round (71st overall) by the Green Bay Packers.

In his 10-year NFL career with the Packers, Steelers and Browns, Burnett played in 121 games (112 starts) and finished with 769 total tackles (540 solo), 27 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. He won a Super Bowl Championship as part of the Packers’ squad in 2010.

Burnett was selected to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 and later the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

Since his retirement as a player, Burnett has remained busy as a family man as he and his wife have three children, a daughter and two sons. He started helping coach his sons when they began playing football and is now a part of the Walton High (Ga.) staff where his oldest son, MJ Burnett, will be a senior this coming season and is committed to play at Georgia Tech, picking his dad’s alma mater over offers from several Power-4 programs.

Recently JOL caught up with Morgan for an interview as he gave an update on what’s been going on in his life the last few years post-football career, talked about his current passion and fandom of Georgia Tech Football, reminisced on his recruitment back in high school and why he ended up at Tech, helping guide his son MJ through the recruiting process and more.

Here’s what he had to say:

BURNETT: “Once I really retired from the NFL, I was signing my kids up for football, and I never thought I’d get into coaching but they needed assistants and help out there on the football field when my kids were younger. I think MJ was in about the seventh grade and my middle son, Logan, was in kindergarten. So I went out there to help the coach, and then I just fell in love with it. Then (Walton head) coach (Daniel) Brunner, he’s involved with the youth program, so he asked me to come help out with the high school. I’ve been coaching high school football ever since so this will be my fifth year at Walton coaching varsity. It’s fun. I really enjoy it.”

BURNETT: “Definitely…I’ve always been a fan since the day I signed back in 2007. That hasn’t changed today, man. I’m a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket for life so I’m totally locked in every week. I kind of brainwashed my kids…it’s a Yellow Jacket household so we’re big fans. And now to see MJ headed to the Yellow Jacket family, it’s even more exciting for me.”

How do you feel about the direction of the program since Brent Key took over and do you think he’s the coach that can lead it back to where it needs to be?

BURNETT: “He’s the perfect guy. That was the right hire just having someone that understands that legacy of Georgia Tech, someone that bleeds the White and Gold, someone that put that uniform on, has been in there on that field when success was going on. And now he’s bringing that spirit back, that excitement back. It’s been a lot of fun (watching him lead the program), and I think he’s the right guy.”

With the 2026 season approaching, do you have any expectations or predictions on how this year’s team is going to do?

BURNETT: “I feel real good. Just coming off the momentum of last year, I feel really good about this team, about this staff, the players that are returning, the players that they added. I feel really good about this group. And I kind of feel like it’s going to be that spark to kind of take this program to that next level where guys want to come to Georgia Tech, where guys want to follow up and build off that legacy. So I’m excited for Georgia Tech for years to come.”

Looking back to your recruitment in high school, when did things start to really pick up for you, what schools were pushing really hard and what ultimately made Georgia Tech the choice for you?

BURNETT: “Yeah, so really going into, because my sophomore year, fresh on the scene, so after my sophomore year, I kind of grabbed a lot of attention from schools. Going into my junior year is when my recruiting really picked up and then going into my senior year, it was really like my name was really blowing up. Being from Georgia I had those SEC and ACC schools (looking at me hard), and then it really came down to of course Georgia Tech, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Virginia Tech, Clemson, South Carolina. But what sold me on Georgia Tech was the recruiting class I came in with. Man, that group was a great group, that ’07 group. Just meeting people like Joshua Nesbitt, Brad Jefferson, Jonathan Dwyer just to name a few, and then me and Nesbitt ended up really clicking, committing to Tech and being roommates. Best decision I ever made in my life. I’m still close with those guys. So it was the people at Georgia Tech that makes that place special.”

What are your best memories at Georgia Tech, including on the field and off the field?

BURNETT: “My favorite memories…Of course what we did on the field, my favorite memory was tearing down the hedges at UGA, my pick six off of Matthew Stafford that year, who is a great quarterback. Those are great memories that we know and can pull up and see. But my best memories are just hanging out in the dorms with my teammates and being around those guys in the locker room…guys like Demaryius Thomas, like I said before, Nesbitt, all those guys. Just having a lot of fun and building that camaraderie and being around each other all the time is what I remember. That was the best thing, man. It’s different now, but really thinking back, being broke in college and just hanging with your friends was really fun.”

2027 safety MJ Burnett (second from left) poses for a photo with his family, including former Jackets’ safety Morgan Burnett (left), during his official visit to Georgia Tech. MJ Burnett committed to Georgia Tech on June 4th. (Photo Contributed/MJ Burnett Instagram)

With your son MJ in the class of 2027, how much have you tried to help him through the recruiting process with your experience and what were your emotions when he finally told you that Georgia Tech was going to be his choice?

BURNETT: “So my biggest advice to him was kind of like, ‘man, this is your journey. This is one of many decisions you have to make as a man so I want you to kind of go through it.’ I’m going to be a support system behind the scenes, but I really want him to take into account what these coaches are telling him. See that they’re following up with what they’re saying. Go to these places and see if it’s a fit for you on and off the football field. And when he told us that Georgia Tech was his spot, he felt at home, I was excited because that was the decision he made on his own, and I didn’t have to persuade him. But deep down inside I was hoping he went to Tech. For him to go through the evaluation on his own and come up with that decision, that was a proud moment for our family.”

Do you see yourself in your son when you watch him on the field and what things does he do similar to the way you did it or what sets him apart?

BURNETT: “Yeah, I see some similarities just as far as the way he’s naturally catching the football, but I think MJ is a unique player, man. Just the frame…I wasn’t as tall as MJ or had that size like that and move like him, so just like I said, his frame and the way that he moves and changes direction, that’s what separates him from a lot of guys. And then just him being the student of the game and the way he picks up things, the way he understands…certain situations you explain to him and his football IQ is really good for his age. I think that’s what separates him from me. Maybe he got a little advantage from his dad and his uncle (Cap Burnett) coaching him up, but he definitely has the IQ and the frame that separates himself.”

BURNETT: “Definitely I would tell them to just stay in the moment. Don’t get too far ahead of yourself. Don’t dwell on the past. Every year is a new team, and every team is special. Y’all cherish these moments together, build that camaraderie, and I feel like when you have a close-knit group, that’s when you can withstand anything, that’s when you string wins together and that’s when you do special things. So enjoy this moment. It’s a fun time in your lives, and just go out there, win ballgames and put your best foot forward. This is the best time of your lives right now.”