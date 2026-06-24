Coach Speak: Mountain View's Welborn talks GT commit Reeves

Georgia Tech’s 2028 recruiting class got off to a strong start on Monday with the commitment of in-state wide receiver Elijah Reeves, who chose the Jackets over several other early Power-4 offers.

Reeves received the offer from Georgia Tech back in early May and has continued to grow his relationship steadily with the coaching staff, specifically Jackets’ wide receivers coach Jafar Williams who was his primary recruiter.

Williams got a chance to see Reeves’ playmaking ability up close a couple weeks ago when he and his Mountain View (Ga.) teammates took first place on their day of competition at the Corky Kell/Brent Key 7-on-7 at Georgia Tech with Reeves playing a major role in the success. He returned two days later for an unofficial visit to The Flats to further solidify Tech’s position before pulling the trigger on the commitment on Monday.

Recently following his commitment, JOL caught up with Reeves’ head coach at Mountain View, Todd Welborn, for this edition of “Coach Speak.” Welborn talked in detail about his standout receiver Reeves, including Georgia Tech’s recruitment of him, his skills translating to the next level, what Jackets’ fans should expect from him on The Flats and more.

Here’s what he had to say:

How excited are you for Elijah to make his commitment to Georgia Tech and was an early commitment for the 2028 class something he always wanted to do?

WELBORN: “We’re extremely excited for Elijah and his family. Georgia Tech is getting not only an incredibly talented football player but also a young man of outstanding character. Elijah has natural hands and speed, a tremendous work ethic and instinctive leadership qualities that make him special both on and off the field. As a coach it’s rewarding to see someone who has invested so much into his development and the Mountain View community earn an opportunity like this. As far as making an early commitment, Elijah approached the process in a very mature way. He wanted to find a place that felt like the right fit academically, athletically and personally. Once he found that fit with Georgia Tech, he felt comfortable making his decision. He absolutely showed out in front of the coaching staff on June 10 at their 7-on-7 camp in which he led us to a win. Their staff made it known on that day he was a real target and not just someone they were casually recruiting. We’re proud of him and excited to watch him continue to grow and represent Mountain View Football in the right way.”

What do you think about how Tech recruited Elijah and what makes Tech the right fit for him?

WELBORN: “The Georgia Tech staff did a great job recruiting Elijah by building genuine relationships with him and his mom Chatia, stepday Gerald, twin brother Isaiah and older sister Laila by showing all of them how much they value him as both a player and a person. It’s a great fit because their vision for his development aligns with his talent, work ethic and leadership qualities. With the outstanding academics and culture at Tech, it made the decision a natural and easy fit for Elijah. When the staff spoke to me on June 10, they were genuine in their approach and everything they said, and I have no doubt they passed that energy on to Elijah and his family.”

What should Georgia Tech fans expect from Elijah as a player, a competitor and a person for those that might not have seen him play or know much about him yet?

WELBORN: “No. 1…LOYALTY. Elijah is not treating any space where he is as a stepping stone. Unless there are drastic changes in staff, he will be a Jacket for his entire college career. He has a unique gift of being gifted while possessing humility. While he is an extremely talented high school player, he still carries himself as one of the guys…Great teammate, extremely coachable. It would’ve been easy for him to say he doesn’t have to show up to our program events, but he treats his high school experience as the most important thing for his future. I can’t express my gratitude enough to him and his family for staying with Mountain View and me.”

What do you feel about Elijah’s skillset and mindset translates well to the college level and do you see him being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?

WELBORN: “I would think he would make an impact early on. What I’ve said to every recruiter about both Reeves is that they are professional in their approach. They will be early, they will be rested, they will be prepared. I have no doubt that he will show up with full knowledge of their playbook and will be ready for fine tuning from the coaching staff rather than overall teaching. He treats everything as a way to improve himself, which speaks greatly to the home life that Chatia and Gerald have created for both twins and their two sisters. They understand the demands and expectations of a Division-I athlete, and they rise up to it rather than shrink away from it. I can’t wait to watch some games at Bobby Dodd from 2028 going forward, and as a UGA grad!”