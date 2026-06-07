Cross hosts first Tech basketball camp

New Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Scott Cross opened up campus to more than a dozen basketball teams on Saturday for his first camp. Teams from across the state of Georgia and his sons’ former program, Charles Henderson HS in Alabama, competed throughout the day.

The camp also provided an opportunity for several targets to visit the Flats again and check out the CRC building, where the camp was held on multiple courts at the same time.

Northwest Rankin (Miss.) wide receiver and star basketball player Deshawn Dillon took time away from his official visit with the football program to meet with Cross and his staff. Dillon took in some of the action on the court and landed a men’s basketball offer to complement his football offer as a two-sport athlete.

Tech has had a few different multi-sport athletes over the years, but the last one to attempt to play both football and men’s basketball was Stephen Hill. Hill never played in a game, but was with the basketball program briefly before his college career took off on the gridiron, and he ended up as a second-round NFL draft pick in 2012.

Dillon has offers in both sports from Ole Miss. New Tech assistant coach Wes Flanigan recruited him during his time in Oxford.

Other 2027 and 2028 targets visited for the camp

Newly offered guard MJ Curry and his Grayson team were on hand. McEachern 4-star guard Chase Lumpkin was also on hand, but he did not play with his team. His teammate Bryson Jatta did play, and he was offered by the previous Tech coaching staff. It will be interesting to see if Tech offers him again with the new staff.

The top player in the 2028 class, AJ Williams, was also on hand with his ECLA team. He didn’t play either. Williams currently has offers from every major program in the country. The very talented small forward is a potential player to watch to move up to the 2027 class as well.

Another familiar name on campus was Bobby Harpring, who is the middle child of former Tech standout and NBA player Matt Harpring. The youngest Harpring is a point guard. He hasn’t filled out yet physically like his other siblings who are playing major sports. Luke Harpring is at Florida after leaving Tech in the offseason as a tight end. Kate Harpring is a freshman at UNC and was the top high school girls basketball player in the country.

A recent offeree who played well in the event is Baer Bailey from Greater Atlanta Christian. He shot the ball well and was an effortless scorer around the rim. He was also quick with a dunk when the opportunity arose. Bailey has been a priority target for Cross and his staff in the 2028 class.

Holy Innocents guard Jaden McCullough rounded out the talent 2028 targets with offers who played at the camp.