Daniel's big Opening Day leads to 11-5 Jackets' win

A lot of Georgia Tech players were mentioned by national and regional media outlets for preseason All-Conference and All-American teams, but Caleb Daniel wasn’t one of them.

But the Georgia Tech ACC All-Freshman Team selection from last season announced he should probably get a little more pub on Friday as he opened his sophomore campaign with a huge Opening Day to lead the Jackets to a 11-4 victory over Bowling Green at Mac Nease Ballpark at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Daniel had two home runs, a double and six RBIs in the contest, including one of the inside-the-park variety in the third for the first run of the season for Georgia Tech (1-0), to help lead the charge in the season-opening win.

Tech’s efforts were aided by a strong first outing by starter Tate McKee who earned the win as he went five innings and allowed just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Georgia Tech’s Tate McKee delivers a pitch to the plate during Friday’s Opening Day game vs. Bowling Green at Mac Nease Ballpark at Russ Chandler Stadium. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Tennessee transfer Dylan Loy came on in relief to get his first action as a Jacket and pitched well, going 1 1/3 innings scoreless while allowing one hit, striking out two and walking one. Freshman Charlie Willcox followed with 1 1/3 innings of relief and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Caden Gaudette came in to pitch 1/3 of an inning, getting a strikeout to get out of jam in the eighth, and another freshman, Jamie Vicens, closed things out in the ninth with one inning of relief as he allowed one unearned run, struck out two and walked two.

Georgia Tech got on the board in the third thanks to a home run, but it wasn’t the kind that Jackets’ fans already expect a lot of this season. It was an inside-the-park homer by Daniel as he hit a drive deep to right center that took a long bounce off the wall, allowing him to speed all the way around the bases.

A few batters later, Kent Schmidt made it 2-0 with an opposite-field, RBI-double, which was the advantage going to the fourth. But Bowling Green (0-1) got one run right back thanks to a lead-off solo homer in the top of the fourth by Sam Seidel.

Daniel connected for a three-run shot in the fourth following back-to-back singles by Ryan Zuckerman and Will Baker to make it 5-1.

Tech added three runs in the sixth, all coming with two outs, as Zuckerman walked with the bases loaded to drive in one and Baker followed with a two-run single to make it 8-1.

Bowling Green scored a pair in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Vinny Salvione and an RBI double by Seidel to make it 8-3 before Willcox was able to work out of the frame with no further damage.

Tech struck for one more in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out, RBI single by Alex Hernandez to make it 9-3. Bowling Green got the run back in the top of the eighth thanks to a throwing error to allow a run to come home with two outs and cut the deficit to 9-4.

Daniel closed out his huge Opening Day with a double off the right field wall to drive in two more and make it 11-4 Jackets in the eighth before being lifted for a pinch runner.

Bowling Green scored its last run of the ninth on an error before Vicens came back to get the final two outs via strikeout and strand multiple runners.

Along with Daniel’s big day, Baker also finished with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Carson Kerce also had a pair of hits.

Jacob Turner took the loss for Bowling Green after starting and going four innings while allowing five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk. The Falcons used three other pitchers in the game with the only one having a scoreless outing being CJ Boudreaux who tossed one inning, struck out two and walked one.

Seidel, Anthony Mitta and Pauly Mancino each had two hits for Bowling Green while Seidel drove in two runs and Salvione and Zack Horky each drove in one.

The Jackets and Falcons will be back on the diamond on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. as the originally scheduled series finale on Sunday was moved up a day due to the threat of inclement weather.

NOTES: The announced attendance of 2,613 was the most for a season opener in Georgia Tech program history. …It was a night of firsts for several Jackets as Zuckerman and Jarren Advincula each recorded their first hits with the program while Willcox got his first collegiate strikeout on the mound and Loy recorded his first strikeout at GT.