Exploring the Georgia Tech defensive depth chart post spring ball

After having one of the worst defenses in the country last year, Georgia Tech overhauled multiple positions. Head coach Brent Key also hired a new defensive coordinator, Jason Semore. Semore helped revive Tech's defense and special teams in 2022 when Key was the interim head coach before cutting his teeth as a DC at Marshall and Southern Miss the last three years. He is good at fitting the scheme to the personnel, which is something that was very much needed.