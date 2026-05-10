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Exploring the Georgia Tech defensive depth chart post spring ball

by: Kelly Quinlan23 minutes agoKelly_Quinlan
Tobe, Zachary and Sessions, Elgin
Georgia Tech's defense during the annual spring game in 2026 with corner Zachary Tobe and nickel Elgin Sessions in the foreground. Blake Morgan/JOL

After having one of the worst defenses in the country last year, Georgia Tech overhauled multiple positions. Head coach Brent Key also hired a new defensive coordinator, Jason Semore. Semore helped revive Tech's defense and special teams in 2022 when Key was the interim head coach before cutting his teeth as a DC at Marshall and Southern Miss the last three years. He is good at fitting the scheme to the personnel, which is something that was very much needed.

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