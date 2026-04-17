Former GT signee Diop recommits to Cross, Jackets

The recruitment of 2026 center Moustapha Diop has been a long and winding journey, but the final destination ended up being Georgia Tech all along.

Georgia Tech announced via social media on Friday that the 4-star prospect from Overtime Elite (Ga.) had signed with the program and new head coach Scott Cross after the former Jackets’ signee reopened his recruitment back in March following the dismissal of previous coach Damon Stoudamire. Diop signed as part of Stoudamire’s 2026 class back in November after committing to the Jackets back in November of 2024.

Diop is the third class of 2026 commit Cross has secured in the past few weeks along with 4-star shooting guard Kayden Allen and unranked point guard Haiden Harper. Tech also received a transfer portal commit earlier this week from former Ole Miss forward Tylis Jordan, who was a former 4-star prospect out of Wheeler (Ga.) in the 2025 class.

Diop, who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs 215 pounds, spoke with JOL this past Tuesday for an interview and confirmed that Cross and his staff had reconnected him with Georgia Tech in recent weeks.

“He seemed cool because when he first got here, he called me and so we went to a restaurant, we sat down and we talked,” Diop said of Cross making contact. “And he kind of talked to me about his plans and stuff and telling me that I fit all the boxes. He thinks that I’ll fit in like very well in his playing style. So yeah, he seemed cool. I’ve been also like watching his games with his old team and trying to see how he really plays and stuff. I feel like it’s a good fit.”

Diop picks Georgia Tech over five others…

Since reopening his recruitment, several programs had been in touch with Diop, and during his conversation with JOL on Tuesday, he named Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Alabama, Western Kentucky and Sacramento State as the final six programs battling for his commitment.

One of the key pieces in Georgia Tech intriguing him and eventually signing him was the hiring of new Cross associate head coach Wes Flanigan, who had a long-standing relationship with Diop in his recruitment. He was Diop’s primary recruiter at Ole Miss prior to coming over to join the Tech staff and went back even further than that with the big man originally from Thies, Senegal.

“Yeah, yeah, (Coach Flanigan) gave me my first offer when he was at Auburn back in 2022, my freshman year,” said Diop. “And he offered me at Ole Miss too. So yeah, I’ve been with him for a while. And now he’s here at Georgia Tech. That’s giving them a real shot too.”

Diop still developing, improving his game…

Diop came to OTE two years ago in hopes to improve his overall game on the court, his knowledge and instincts and get himself physically and mentally ready for the college level. This past season while playing for the OTE team “RWE,” Diop saw his production rise as he averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 67.6 percent from the field and 73.5 percent from the free throw line.

Diop told JOL that the two seasons at OTE has helped him grow in a lot of different aspects, including becoming more of a leader.

“Being a leader and trying to lead, trying to be a big voice on the court — talk, be loud, communicate well. That’s been a big thing,” said Diop. “Since I came to this league, I feel like I kind of have been a really different player. Like I’m not playing the way I used to, being on the post and stuff. So I’ve learned a lot from it, defensive-wise. It definitely like changed my mentality about scoring and stuff because there’s too many ways to impact the game. So I’ve been working on that, my defense, blocking shots, rebounding, running the floor. I know other things that I can do well, and I used to do that my whole my whole life, my whole basketball career, just shooting the ball and perimeter and stuff. So I feel like OTE like got me a lot better into that mentality of defense and being productive.”