Former Jacket Bart coming home after trade to Braves

A familiar name is coming home to Atlanta.

Former Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart is headed to play for the Atlanta Braves after a trade on Thursday night from the Pirates in which the hometown club acquired the 2018 Johnny Bench Award winner on The Flats in exchange for pitcher Hunter Stratton. The Braves immediately activated Bart from the injured list on Friday as well.

Bart’s career as a Jacket…

Bart earned plenty of attention on the recruiting circuit while playing his prep baseball at Buford High (Ga.) and was actually drafted in the 27th round of the 2015 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays before deciding to stay true to his Georgia Tech commitment and play college baseball for Danny Hall and the Jackets.

Bart immediately made an impact as a freshman in 2016, playing in 43 games for the Jackets and batting .299 with 10 doubles, one homer, 31 RBIs and 24 runs scored on his way to being named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, the Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American Team and the Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team.

Bart continued to improve his sophomore season on The Flats in 2017, playing in 44 games while mashing 13 homers to go with a .296 average, 13 doubles, 43 RBIs, 36 runs scored, a .575 slugging percentage and a .945 OPS. For his efforts, he was named to the D1 Baseball Midseason All-American First Team, the Perfect Game/Rawlings Midseason All-American Team, Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, the All-ACC Second Team, the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Second Team and as a Johnny Bench Award Semifinalist. He also earned an invite to the USA Baseball College National Team Training Camp roster.

All that set up his junior season, which went down in Georgia Tech Baseball history as one of the best of all time. Bart played in 57 games and batted .359 while hitting 16 homers and 12 doubles, driving in 38 runs and scoring 55 more. He had an OBP of .471 as he drew 41 walks and finished with a slugging percentage of .632 and an OPS of 1.102.

Bart raked in awards for his 2018 campaign including being named the Johnny Bench Award winner for the nation’s top collegiate catcher as well as being a Perfect Game/Rawlings First-Team All-American, an NCBWA First-Team All-American, a Baseball America First-Team All-American, a Collegiate Baseball First-Team All-American, an ABCA/Rawlings First-Team All-American and a D1 Baseball Second-Team All-American. He was named the ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, an All-ACC First Team member, a Dick Howser Trophy Finalist and a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

Bart makes Tech history in the MLB Draft and career since then…

After his decorated college career, Bart was projected highly in the 2018 MLB Draft, but he actually made Tech history once again when he was taken No. 2 overall by the San Francisco Giants to become the highest-drafted player in program history.

Bart spent the rest of 2018, 2019 and part of 2020 in the Minors, working his way up the Giants’ organizational ladder before making his MLB debut on Aug. 20, 2020. He played in 33 games the rest of that season before spending most of the 2021 season in the Minors and playing in just two games with the Giants.

Bart spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons back and forth between the Minors and San Francisco, playing in 127 games combined those two years while hitting 11 homers, 11 doubles and driving in 30 runs.

Bart was designated for assignment by the Giants at the end of Spring Training before the 2024 season and signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his three years with the Pirates, he has played in 194 games and has compiled 19 homers, 24 doubles while driving in 81 runs.

In his MLB career to this point before Thursday’s trade to the Braves, Bart has played in 356 career games and has batted .240 with 30 home runs, 40 doubles, 119 RBIs and 127 runs scored.

While his MLB career hasn’t lived up to the high expectations of a No. 2 overall pick to this point, maybe a change of scenery closer to home will do him well. The Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers for the first of a three-game set on Friday at 7:15 p.m. with Bart possibly making his team debut this weekend.