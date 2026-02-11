Four former Jackets invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Four former Georgia Tech standouts will get a chance to showcase their skills among other top NFL Draft prospects later this month as it was announced on Wednesday morning that Haynes King, Ahmari Harvey, Eric Rivers and Keylan Rutledge have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Feb. 23 through March 2.

The foursome is coming off strong final seasons on The Flats to help Georgia Tech to a 9-4 record and a trip to the Pop-Tarts Bowl as it was the first time since 2016 that the team reached the nine-win mark and first time since 2012-2014 that the Jackets made three consecutive bowl appearances.

All four also competed in various postseason all-star games following the end of their Jackets’ career with King, Harvey and Rivers playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 27 and Rutledge playing in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 31.

Impressive resumes for the Tech quartet

King finished out his Tech career with an impressive redshirt-senior season this past Fall in which he was named ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year as well as earning First-Team All-ACC honors and being named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner.

In 2025, King played in 12 games and had 2,951 yards passing on 252-of-361 attempts with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with leading the Jackets in rushing with 953 yards on 185 carries and 15 touchdowns. For his career on The Flats after transferring from Texas A&M prior to the 2023 season, King played in 36 games and threw for 7,907 yards and 56 passing touchdowns and ran for 2,277 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Harvey spent the last four seasons at Georgia Tech after starting his college career at Auburn and went on to play in 43 games on The Flats and compiling 121 total tackles (98 solo) with 5.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, four interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He overcame an ankle injury midway through this past season to still play in 10 games as a senior and record 26 total tackles (21 solo), three tackles-for-loss and seven passes defended.

Rutledge played at Tech the last two seasons after two years at Middle Tennessee State. The former Franklin County High (Ga.) standout returned closer to home and became one of the Jackets most consistent offensive linemen over the past two seasons, playing in 26 games at guard and earning First-Team All-ACC honors both years as well as being named a First-Team All-American and the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award winner in 2025.

Rivers spent one year on The Flats after previous time at Memphis and Florida International and had a strong final college season for the Jackets. He played in 13 games this past Fall and led the team in receiving yards (658), tied for the lead in receptions (46) and had two receiving touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards on seven carries.