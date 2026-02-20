Georgia Tech adds Tyler to staff as defensive analyst

Georgia Tech’s staff has continued to take shape in the past several weeks with the most recent addition by head coach Brent Key being Jack Tyler, who has been hired as a defensive analyst for the Jackets.

Tyler, a former Virginia Tech linebacker who most recently served as defensive coordinator at East Texas A&M, will mainly help out with the GT linebackers alongside new defensive coordinator Jason Semore.

Tyler’s coaching background…

Tyler spent the last four years at East Texas A&M, the first two as linebackers coach before being elevated to defensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season.

Prior to his time at East Texas A&M, Tyler was on the staff at his alma mater at Virginia Tech. He began as a student assistant in 2016 and worked his way up over the next several years, becoming a graduate assistant on defense from 2017-2018, a defensive quality control coach from 2019-2020 and eventually linebackers coach in 2021.

Tyler is a coach that’s walked the walk…

Tyler played his high school football at Oakton (Va.) where he was named the Virginia Player of the Year and set a school record with 147 tackles as a senior. He then began his career at Virginia Tech as a walk-on before earning a scholarship later.

Tyler was a four-year letterman for the Hokies from 2010-2013, playing in 54 games in his career and finishing with 286 total tackles (124 solo), 8.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles-for-loss. During his time in Blacksburg, the Hokies won 37 games, went to four straight bowl games and were a perfect 4-0 against rival Virginia.

Tyler was named First-Team All-ACC in 2012 thanks to a season in which he compiled 119 tackles (55 solo), 13 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, 13 passes defended and three pass breakups. He followed that up in 2013 with a year in which he was named Second-Team All-ACC by racking up a team-high 100 tackles (36 solo) to go with 11 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble.