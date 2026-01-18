Sources: GT expected to hire Jafar Williams as new wide receivers coach

Georgia Tech has found its new wide receivers coach, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Sunday and confirmed by the JOL staff, as Brent Key is expected to fill the open role with Jafar Williams, who has spent the last two seasons as assistant wide receivers coach at Vanderbilt.

Williams will fill the role left vacant by Trent McKnight, who left in December after two seasons as wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech to take a job at Florida as passing game coordinator and inside receivers coach.

Prior to coming to Vanderbilt, Williams was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Temple from 2022-2023 and served as wide receivers coach at Virginia Tech from 2019-2021.

Williams began his coaching career in 2005 at Moravian and has had other stops along the way at Illinois State, Howard, Northwestern, Kent State, Purdue, Rutgers and Maryland in multiple roles include wide receivers coach, special teams quality control coach and running backs coach.

Williams is from Philadelphia where he played at George Washington High School before signing with Maryland in the 1999 recruiting class where he played through the 2002 season, including playing in the Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl while a Terrapin.

The Williams’ hire is one of the two main position coach openings that Key is expected to fill in the coming days as the Jackets still need to hire a linebackers coach to replace Darius Eubanks, who was not retained after one season on The Flats. Key recently hired Jason Semore as his new defensive coordinator to replace Blake Gideon, who left to return to Texas as a defensive assistant after one year leading Tech’s defense in 2025.