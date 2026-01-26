Georgia Tech's full 2026 schedule revealed as ACC slate is announced
Georgia Tech secures commitment from former Indiana QB Alberto Mendoza, brother of 2025 Heisman winner and national champ Fernando Mendoza....
GT picks up portal commitment from big transfer wide receiver target Isaiah Fuhrmann who is coming off a stellar sophomore season Elon....
Georgia Tech is expected to hire Jafar Williams as its new wide receivers coach, first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Sunday....
After entering the transfer portal recently, veteran linebacker Melvin Jordan IV announces he's returning to Georgia Tech....
Georgia Tech adds veteran receiver Jaiven Plummer through the transfer portal after he spent the last four years at Cal....
Georgia Tech staff makes former Ole Miss cornerback Chris Graves Jr. feel like a priority during his Thursday visit to The Flats....
GT picks up third tight end commitment of the 2026 transfer portal cycle with the addition of former New Mexico State standout Gavin Harris....
Georgia Tech picks up another defensive portal commit as veteran Jonas Duclona joins the Jackets' secondary after productive time at USF....
After busy start to 2026 transfer portal cycle, Georgia Tech staff will have four confirmed visitors on campus Thursday as the staff looks to continue...
Jackets receive portal commitment from former Cincy defensive lineman Tim Griffin who could play at DT or DE once he arrives on The Flats....
Georgia Tech receives big commitment from portal running back Justice Haynes, who is coming off a productive season at Michigan in 2025....
GT tight end commit Spencer Mermans talks why he chose the Jackets, his excitement to be in the program and what fans should expect from him....
Jackets' staff gains commitment of former Oklahoma State, Colorado edge McCoy to further bolster defensive front through the portal....
Georgia Tech continues to mold roster for 2026 as former Alabama edge and top 100 recruit Noah Carter commits to Brent Key and staff....
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Jason Semore is expected to be the new defensive coordinator at GT after two previous stints on The Flats....
Jackets secure third offensive lineman commit from this portal cycle as former ELCA (Ga.) and Auburn OT pledges to Tech's staff....
Georgia Tech sophomore linebacker Tah'j Butler entering the transfer portal after two seasons on The Flats....
Jackets' staff adds ninth portal commit of this cycle, third on the defensive line, as former Colorado and Louisville DT Thomas joins program....
Georgia Tech picks up another transfer portal commitment as former UConn DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson pledges after impressive visit to The Flats....
JOL caught up with new Georgia Tech tight end Chris Corbo for a quick Q&A after the former Dartmouth standout committed earlier this week....
Jackets Online takes a look at Georgia Tech's defensive back production in 2025 and looks ahead to what the position group holds for next Fall....
Georgia Tech Tight end and son of Jackets' hoops legend Luke Harpring set to enter transfer portal after two seasons on The Flats....
GT adds its second OL portal commit of the day as former Appalachian State and Oklahoma State tackle Markell Samuel pledges to the Jackets....
After being officially announced as Tech's new offensive coordinator, George Godsey went on the airwaves with the Jackets' flagship station Tuesday...
Jackets add decorated FCS tight end Chris Corbo with transfer commitment to continue hot start to portal cycle in 2026....