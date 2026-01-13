Georgia Tech lands Yale tight end Spencer Mermans

Georgia Tech continued to add important pieces for the 2026 football roster with another Ivy League tight commitment. Former Yale standout Spencer Mermans will join the Yellow Jackets football program for the 2026 season.

Mermans joins ex-Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo in the tight end room, and he will help bridge the gap to some of the younger tight ends that assistant coach Nathan Brock is developing.

“I really like the coaches. They’re really up front with me, honest,” Mermans said of his decision to commit to Tech. “Also, like, when I was born there (in Atlanta) and lived there until I was five or six.”

Brock hosted Mermans on a visit last Wednesday as the Tech players were still out on break at the time.

“Coach Brock was my host, and there were not really any players around because it was break,” he said.

The newest addition to the room, Mermans, is a skilled blocker. He had an 82.1 run blocking grade this season for the Bulldogs in 230 snaps as the second tight end. His addition helps fill the void left by veteran tight ends J.T. Byrne and Josh Beetham, who exhausted their eligibility.

He only had one catch this past season for the Bulldogs. At six-foot-six and 260-pounds blocking has been his primary use in college, but he is a capable receiver as well.

Tech recruited Mermans out of high school in the 2023 class before he opted to go the Ivy League route. He aims to follow a path laid out by a former teammate and friend, Jackson Hawes, who left Yale to become a top ACC tight end and then a NFL draft pick by the Buffalo Bills.