Georgia Tech's state-of-the-art Fanning Center officially opens
A major construction project of two-plus years officially came to a close on Thursday morning at Georgia Tech as a ribbon-cutting and guided tour was held to mark the opening of the state-of-the-art Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center.
Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert guided the media through the new facility and had information for each of the aspects of the building, which will be shared among the varsity sports with football likely utilizing it mostly with the program’s offices on the third floor and the adjoining aspects of the locker room and Bobby Dodd Stadium.
JOL was on hand for the festivities on Thursday. Here are some photos from the tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony: