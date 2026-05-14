Georgia Tech's state-of-the-art Fanning Center officially opens

A major construction project of two-plus years officially came to a close on Thursday morning at Georgia Tech as a ribbon-cutting and guided tour was held to mark the opening of the state-of-the-art Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center.

Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert guided the media through the new facility and had information for each of the aspects of the building, which will be shared among the varsity sports with football likely utilizing it mostly with the program’s offices on the third floor and the adjoining aspects of the locker room and Bobby Dodd Stadium.

JOL was on hand for the festivities on Thursday. Here are some photos from the tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony:

A view of the exterior of the new Fanning Center without the construction equipment and barricades Georgia Tech fans have become accustomed to seeing over the past couple years outside Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The lobby and adjoining snack bar/hydration area of the new Fanning Center. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert gives opening remarks before the guided tour of the new facility. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Sports medicine area with 12 training tables in the new Fanning Center. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

More rehabbing equipment in the training room. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Ryan Alpert talks about the OxeFit “force plate technology” machine donated by the family of Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

A view of the hydrotherapy room that includes cold plunge, hot plunge and underwater treadmills. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

A view of the new weight room in the Fanning Center. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

AD Ryan Alpert talking about the weight room and the 32 power rack stations. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

A view of the cardio area overlooking the weight room in the Fannin Center. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

More cardio equipment overlooking the weight room. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The “force plate technology” room that can be used to evaluate player performance and assist with injury rehab. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

A pair of hydro massage chairs next to the training room in the new Fanning Center. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

An infrared bed next to the training room. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Head football coach Brent Key’s new office features plenty of desk space and three TVs (one not shown). (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The view from Brent Key’s new office. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The new football team meeting room which can be split down the middle to separate it into two meeting rooms for offense and defense. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Two large screens in the new football team meeting room. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The view of the Atlanta skyline from the new football team meeting room. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The offensive line meeting room, which just happens to be the largest of the position group meeting rooms. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The student-athlete dining area in the Fanning Center, which includes the first industrial kitchen ever in Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

A view of the patio area just off of the new student-athlete dining room. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Thomas A. Fanning speaks to the crowd in attendance for the ceremonial ribbon cutting to open the new Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center on Thursday at Georgia Tech. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Thomas A. Fanning (center) is presented a portrait by Georgia Tech president Dr. Angel Cabrera (left) and athletic director Ryan Alpert as a gift to commemorate the special occasion. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The portrait that was presented to Thomas Fanning by Dr. Angel Cabrera and Ryan Alpert during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Former Georgia governor and current University System of Georgia chancellor Sonny Purdue speaks to the crowd during Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

The Ramblin’ Wreck was brought out for the special occasion. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert speaks to the crowd during Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)