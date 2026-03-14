Georgia Tech takes Game 2, clinches series at Clemson

Georgia Tech got some big hits in crucial spots and saw its bullpen hold Clemson in check in the later innings as the Jackets earned a 9-3 victory on Friday in Game 2 and clinch a series win on the road.

Georgia Tech (17-2, 4-1 ACC) scored three runs in the second to take an early lead and held a 4-2 advantage in the top of the seventh before a grand slam by Kent Schmidt busted the game open. It was Schmidt’s first homer of the season.

Tech added one more run in the ninth, and that was plenty of support by another strong night for the Jackets’ bullpen on the mound.

Schmidt’s grand slam was part of a two-hit night as he led the offense. Vahn Lackey remained red hot recently with a 2-for-4 effort that included a solo homer and two runs scored, and Parker Brosius doubled and drove in two runs in a rare start.

Jarren Advincula and Carson Kerce each added a hit and an RBI for the Jackets, and Ryan Zuckerman chipped in with a hit and scored two runs.

Mason Patel (2-0) earned the win for Tech after strong work in relief as the graduate senior made his return from a minor injury that cost him the last couple weeks. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Patel followed Dylan Loy who was solid in his start that lasted 4 1/3 innings as the lefty allowed two runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk. Caden Gaudette also pitched well in his relief appearance, going two innings and allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk, and Carson Ballard finished things out in the ninth with one shutout inning as he allowed two hits.

Clemson (15-4, 0-2 ACC) had three solo home runs in the losing effort with Nate Savoie launching two of them as part of a three-hit night. Jacob Jarrell had the other homer, and Ty Dalley finished with a pair of hits.

Michael Sharman (4-1) took his first loss of the season after pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. The Tigers used three other pitchers with only Ariston Veasey not allowing at least one run as he went 1 1/3 innings scoreless, didn’t allow a hit, struck out two and walked one.

Up next…

Georgia Tech will aim for the sweep on Saturday when it takes on Clemson at 3 p.m. in the series finale.