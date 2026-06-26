GT adds another big piece for 2027 as 4-star OT Johnson commits

Georgia Tech’s 2027 recruiting class just keeps getting bigger and better, especially in the trenches.

Head coach Brent Key and his Jackets picked up another huge commitment on Thursday as 4-star offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson chose Tech over several other Power-4 offers, including other finalists LSU, North Carolina, Indiana and Maryland.

The news was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett to continue what has been an incredible month of June for Tech’s 2027 class, which now sits at 10 4-star commitments out of the 26-player group to this point. He said Key was a big part of helping Georgia Tech’s case for his commitment during his official visit in early May.

“Coach Key gave my family a full tour of campus and even invited us to his house to meet his family and talk football,” said Johnson. “He was really excited to have me there and shared a lot of advice, not just about football, but about life too. Overall, they made a strong impression on both me and my family.”

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound standout from Archbishop Moeller (Oh.) is ranked as a 4-star (90.53) offensive tackle prospect in 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings and comes in as the No. 242nd-best player overall in the class, the No. 20 player at his position and the No. 10 player in the state of Ohio. His primary recruiter at Georgia Tech was offensive line coach Allen Mogridge with big assists from Key and others on the staff, including offensive coordinator George Godsey and assistant offensive line coach Brandon Torrey.

“What surprised me is how quickly I felt close to these coaches, even though I’ve only known them for a short time,” Johnson told On3 following his official visit to GT in early May said. “I meet coaches all the time, but these guys genuinely feel like the right fit for me.”

As mentioned above, Johnson is the 26th player in the class and the 12th on the offensive side of the ball. He is the fifth commit up front for Mogridge and Key, joining offensive tackles Joshua Sam-Epelle and Braylin Mills and interior offensive linemen Jaiden Thompson and Jordan Dillon.

“Things went incredibly well,” Johnson added after the visit. “Georgia Tech made a strong impression over the weekend. I can tell they’re building something special with their O-line.”

Rounding out the class on the offensive side of the ball so far for Jackets are quarterback Brodie Campbell, running backs Moonie Gipson and Tristan Willis, wide receivers Kaden Howard, Bryan Porter and Antwan Lockett and tight end Joshua Pettigrew.