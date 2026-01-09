GT adds another portal commit on the DL from veteran Thomas

Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key continued to reload via the transfer portal as they received a commitment from veteran defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas on Friday afternoon.

Thomas’ commitment was first reported via social media by On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-4, 300-pound Thomas, who is ranked as a 3-star (86.00) transfer according to On3’s industry rankings, is Tech’s ninth portal commitment of this cycle and third on the defensive side of the ball, following former UConn DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson and former Rutgers DE/Edge Jordan Walker.

Thomas has been at Colorado the past two seasons as he played in 13 games total during his time in Boulder and compiled 19 total tackles (10 solo) with 3.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one pass defensed. He played in just three games this pass season before missing the rest of the year due to injury, therefore preserving one more season of eligibility once he arrives on The Flats. In those three games he had 10 total tackles (four solo) and 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

Thomas signed with Louisville in the 2022 class out of Gaither High in Tampa, Florida as a 3-star (85.83) defensive lineman over several other offers, including Michigan, Miami, Indiana, Maryland, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Syracuse and Kansas. In his two years at Louisville he played in 22 games and had 12 total tackles.

Thomas’ commitment is a big addition for Jackets’ defensive line coach Jess Simpson who is replacing multiple starters and rotation players on the interior defensive line lost to graduation, including Jordan van den Berg, Akelo Stone, Matthew Alexander and Jason Moore.