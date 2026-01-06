GT adds portal TE commitment from former Dartmouth standout Corbo

Georgia Tech added a third transfer portal commitment of the day and fourth overall for the cycle so far thanks to the Monday night addition of former Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo.

Corbo’s commitment was broken by ESPN’s Max Olson on Monday night via social media. He comes to Tech after three years at Dartmouth where he was a two-time FCS All-American and two-time All-Ivy League selection and will have one season of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Over the last three seasons, he has played in 30 games and has 86 catches for 912 yards and 13 touchdowns. This past season in 2025, Corbo had 45 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns with a long of 35 yards and graded out at 85.1 according to PFF. He has played 1,078 career snaps at tight end.

Corbo was unranked as a high school prospect in the Class of 2022 out of West Essex High in North Caldwell, New Jersey according to the On3 industry rankings and chose Dartmouth over other offers from Harvard, Georgetown and Fordham.

The former Ivy League transfers have been good to Georgia Tech over the past few seasons with former Yale tight end Jackson Hawes performing well enough in his one year as a Jacket in 2024 to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills and former Penn running back Malachi Hosley leading Tech in rushing this past season in his first year on The Flats.

Corbo’s commitment gives Brent Key and his Tech staff four so far in this portal cycle following the additions of former Rutgers DE/Edge Jordan Walker, former Alabama WR/CB Jaylen Mbakwe and former Rice punter Alex Bacchetta.