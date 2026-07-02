GT among early offers for 2029 LB Jayvion Maldon

Still two recruiting cycles away, several college programs have already identified some top targets in the 2029 class, and linebacker Jayvion Maldon can consider himself among that elite group.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound standout from Loudoun Sports Academy in Virginia has already earned eight offers despite not even starting his sophomore year of high school yet. One of those schools to get in on Maldon’s early recruitment is Georgia Tech as he told JOL recently that the call from the Jackets’ staff was one had been waiting for.

“I’m very excited about what’s going on in Atlanta. They are looking like real national champion competitors,” said Maldon during a recent interview. “I’m a big Calvin Johnson fan so I’ve always had love for GT so I’m super excited about the offer. Just blessed but still understanding it’s a lot more work to be done. Got to get back to work ASAP!”

Maldon’s GT offer came from a former standout from the state of Virginia…

Georgia Tech added former Virginia Tech and All-ACC linebacker Jack Tyler to the staff as a defensive analyst this past offseason as his primary focus during the spring and on the recruiting front so far being with the linebackers. He has played a role in each of the Jackets’ linebacker commitments so far in the 2027 class and has already taken a major interest in Maldon.

“Coach Tyler (extended the offer to me. He’s from the area and is a really good guy that recruits love to play for,” said Maldon. “Can’t say (specifically what the staff saw in me on film), but he just said he loved my game. I think I play with grit and passion and leadership at a young age. I have a nose for the ball at all times, and I’m very versatile in coverage, blitzing and run stopping. All (of it is) on film.”

Jackets among eight schools in Maldon’s early recruitment…

Along with Georgia Tech, seven other schools have extended offers to Maldon so far, including Boston College and NC State in June and Pittsburgh, Maryland, UNC, Wake Forest and Nebraska before that. Several other programs have shown interest or invited him to visit their campus as well.

Maldon said it’s still way too early to narrow things down or say which schools are currently standing out for him, but he will be digging into each of them in the next several months with gameday visits for the 2026 season on the horizon.

“I’m still figuring it out, but I definitely will be in Atlanta for a game day visit (to Georgia Tech),” said Maldon. “Still very early. I love all schools who showed interest and looking forward to the future!”