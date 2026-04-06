GT Basketball transfer portal tracker 2026

Transfer portal season will officially open for college basketball on Tuesday (April 7), but several players from teams that have made coaching changes have already gone in with several others announcing their intent to enter.

Georgia Tech has had several players make it known they would be entering the portal as new head coach Scott Cross will look to fill out his roster with those open spots for the 2026-2027 season.

Here is a tracker for who is headed to the portal from the Jackets and will be updated later with targets and commits once things start to materialize more in the coming days.

In or expected to enter portal…

Junior forward Baye Ndongo

Averaged 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists this past season over 27 games and has played in 90 career games in the last three years at Georgia Tech.

Sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf

Averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists this past season over 29 games and has played in 55 games in his two seasons at Georgia Tech.

Freshman guard Akai Fleming

Averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists over 30 games in his lone season at Georgia Tech in 2025-26.

Freshman center Mouhamed (Mo) Sylla

Averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds over 16 games during his lone season at Georgia Tech in 2025-26. A lower-body injury cost him much of the second half of the season.

Sophomore center Peyton Marshall

Averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists over 18 games during his one season at Georgia Tech in 2025-26 after transferring from Missouri where he played his freshman year and had limited stats in 22 appearances in 2024-25. Injuries cost him a majority of this past season on The Flats.

Freshman guard Eric Chatfield Jr.

Averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists while playing sporadically in 14 total games in his lone season at Georgia Tech in 2025-26.

Freshman guard Brandon Stores Jr.

Played in only one game and had one rebound during his lone season at Georgia Tech in 2025-26.

GT Portal Targets…

TBD (coming soon)

GT Portal Commits…

TBD (coming soon)