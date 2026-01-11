GT continues to add through portal with commitment of edge McCoy

Georgia Tech’s busy week in the portal continued on Saturday evening with the Jackets’ staff adding a commitment from former Oklahoma State and Colorado OLB/Edge Taje McCoy.

McCoy’s commitment was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on X as McCoy comes to Georgia Tech with two years of eligibility remaining following two years at Colorado and one at Oklahoma State.

McCoy spent last season as a redshirt-sophomore at Oklahoma State where he played in 10 games and recorded 21 total tackles (11 solo) with 3.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He also had one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

McCoy originally signed with Colorado in the 2023 recruiting class out of Putnam City High in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as a 3-star (88.03) edge prospect according to On3’s industry rankings. He chose the Buffaloes over other offers from Baylor, Missouri and Iowa State.

After playing in just four games, redshirting and recording one solo tackle in 2023 for Colorado, he broke out in 2024 as a redshirt-freshman there, playing in all 13 games as an outside linebacker/defensive end and recording 23 total tackles (19 solo) to go with four sacks, four tackles-for-loss and two quarterback hurries. He was named All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

McCoy, who is ranked as a 3-star (87.99) prospect in this year’s transfer portal according to On3’s industry rankings, is Tech’s 13th commitment of this portal cycle and fifth on the defensive front along with defensive tackles Vincent Carroll-Jackson (previously at UConn) and Tawfiq Thomas (previously at Colorado), defensive end/edge Jordan Walker (previously at Rutgers) and edge Noah Carter (previously at Alabama) as defensive line coach Jess Simpson and OLB/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope continue to add depth and talent to their position groups.

McCoy is the second player in this cycle to transfer to Georgia Tech from Oklahoma State, following the commitment of former Cowboys’ offensive lineman Markell Samuel.