GT executive director of recruiting Mathis taking job at Alabama

Georgia Tech’s recruiting office continued its offseason of change on Monday as it was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and confirmed by the JOL staff that the Jackets’ executive director of recruiting, Alex Mathis, has been hired by Alabama to a front office role.

Mathis was hired by Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key to the role prior to the 2025 season, coming to The Flats after serving three years on the UCF staff as assistant director of player personnel and later executive director of recruiting.

Mathis had ties to south Georgia prior to taking the job at UCF as he served as an assistant coach and/or recruiting coordinator at Frederica Academy, Brantley County and Glynn Academy. He earned his degrees from the College of Coastal Georgia and Georgia Southern.

Director of recruiting Liam Klein, who has taken on even more responsibility with several members of the recruiting office and support staff leaving over the past couple months, will continue to handle the majority of work by that department until the rest of the new staff is hired to fill the open spots.