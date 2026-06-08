GT flips WR Kaden Howard from Nebraska after official visit

The busy June for Georgia Tech’s 2027 recruiting class continued on Sunday night as wide receiver Kaden Howard announced he was flipping his commitment from Nebraska to Brent Key and the Jackets.

On3/Rivals’ national reporter Hayes Fawcett announced the news of Howard’s flip on social media following the former Huskers commit officially visited Georgia Tech this weekend.

Howard, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound receiver from Miami Palmetto (Fla.) is ranked as a 3-star (85.80) prospect according to the Rivals Industry rankings and is the No. 826 player in the 2027 class, the 116th-ranked wide receiver and the 90th-ranked player in the state of Florida. He had been committed to Nebraska since March and had other Power-4 offers from Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Florida State, West Virginia and Mississippi State.

Howard was primarily recruited by Jackets’ wide receivers coach Jafar Williams and is the 13th commit in Georgia Tech’s 2027 class, which now ranks 27th in the Rivals Team rankings. He is the sixth commit on the offensive side of the ball along with quarterback Brodie Campbell, running backs Moonie Gipson and Tristan Willis, tight end Joshua Pettigrew and interior offensive lineman Jordan Dillon.

Howard is also the third Jackets’ commit in this class from the state of Florida, joining fellow sunshine state prospects Jamar Thompson and Maleek Lee.