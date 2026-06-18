GT gets commitment from 4-star cornerback Larry Moon

The commitments just keep on coming for Georgia Tech as Brent Key and his staff added yet another 4-star prospect to its 2027 class on Thursday night with the IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback Larry Moon choosing the Jackets over several other Power-4 offers.

Moon announced the decision via social media, becoming Tech’s second 4-star commit of the week and seventh so far in the 2027 class. He took an official visit to The Flats back on the weekend of June 5th, which followed an OV to Virginia Tech the previous weekend, one of several other schools GT beat out for the Sunshine State talent.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moon is ranked as a 4-star (89.15) cornerback prospect according to the Rivals Industry Rankings and as the No. 372nd-best player nationally in the class, the No. 40 player at his position and the No. 35 player in the state of Florida. He was primarily recruited to GT by cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones.

Moon is the 23rd public commitment overall in Tech’s 2027 class and the 13th on the defensive side of the ball, joining edges, Success Nwabude, Braden Gordon and Kalib Spivey, linebackers Cole Crawford, Jason Crenshaw and Noah Renes, defensive linemen Jamar Thompson, Maleek Lee and Adrian Williams and Safeties MJ Burnett and Julian Elzey.