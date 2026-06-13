GT gets commitment from massive in-state OT Mills

Georgia Tech’s 2027 recruiting class just got another big piece in the trenches as in-state offensive tackle Braylin Mills made his commitment to Brent Key and the Jackets on Saturday.

Mills, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound prospect from Houston County (Ga.), made the announcement via social media on Saturday as he chose Georgia Tech over several other offers, including Power-4 schools Arkansas, Kentucky, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, UCF, Nebraska, Wake Forest, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

Why did Mills pick Georgia Tech?

Mills told JOL on Saturday that the way Tech plans to develop him was a major factor in the decision and also that he’s excited to have the commitment done before his senior year.

“The way they have a development plan for you really stuck out to me,” said Mills. “And also Brent Key is an O-line guy so they have a head coach supporting the O-line and amazing O-line coaches that want to develop you and just care about that group, care about your growth. That really stood out to me.”

“It’s a big deal. I just wanted to get it over with before the season so I could just get that off my shoulder and be locked in with the school,” added Mills. “I just want to be focused on the goal of finishing the season (at Houston County) and being ready to get to college to be a mid-year.”

Mills talks connection with Key and Mogridge…

Mills is ranked as a 3-star (84.33) offensive tackle according to the Rivals Industry rankings and as the No. 1103rd-rated player in the class, No. 84 at his position and No. 125 in the state of Georgia. He was primarily recruited by Georgia Tech offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, who now has three offensive lineman in his first recruiting class since taking the job this past December.

Mills said the relationship he’s already developed with Key and Mogridge is special.

“Coach Key…I thought Coach Key was going to cry (when I told him I was committing),” said Mills. “He showed a lot of emotion, but he was very happy when I told him. Coach Mo (Mogridge), he’s excited about it, very excited about it. He texts me every day, telling me he can’t wait to coach me. So that’s very encouraging to see how much they really do care about you.”

Mills says Jackets’ 2027 class is already getting tight…

Mills is the 21st member of Tech’s 2027 class and 10th on the offensive side of the ball joining his Houston County teammate and tight end Joshua Pettigrew, quarterback Brodie Campbell, wide receivers Bryan Porter, Kaden Howard and Antwan Lockett, running backs Moonie Gipson and Tristan Willis and interior offensive linemen Jordan Dillon and Jaiden Thompson.

“This 2027 class, we have a group chat, all the Georgia Tech commits,” said Mills. “We’re in there talking. We’re bonding. It’s just great to see us come together. This class is going to be great. GT is going to be a problem.”

Mills has message for what GT fans should expect…

Mills last had some insight for what Georgia Tech fans should expect from him as he becomes a part of the program soon.

“The biggest thing is I’m a competitor. I’m going to do everything I can to try to win, and if I do lose, I’m going to come back 10 times stronger to change that,” said Mills. “I would say my game is more like a big, physical run blocker, but I can do it all. I feel like I’ve got a full game and versatile talent. I’ve got quick feet too for a big fellow. So I think they’re getting a really good player.”