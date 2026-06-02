GT gets help in trenches with commitment of in-state IOL Dillon

Georgia Tech continued a huge day for its 2027 recruiting class as in-state interior offensive lineman Jordan Dillon committed to the Jackets and head coach Brent Key on Tuesday evening.

Dillon, who now plays his prep ball at Effingham County (Ga.) after transferring from Savannah Christian earlier this year, announced the commitment via his social media as he was the fifth addition to the Jackets’ class on Tuesday alone following commitments from defensive lineman Maleek Lee, edge Success Nwabude, safety Julian Elzey and edge Braden Gordon.

Dillon took his official visit to The Flats this past weekend and said the time there spent on campus and with the coaches helped make up his mind.

“I chose GT because of its culture and the coaches and where it’s located. I love the city,” Dillon told JOL on Tuesday. “Just the at-home feel…I feel comfortable and most importantly my parents feel comfortable leaving me with the coaches. Also I like how Coach Mo (Allen Mogridge) coaches and how Coach Key was also an offensive linemen”

Dillon, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 305 pounds, is ranked as a 3-star (88.03) prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry rankings, is the 485th-ranked player nationally, the No. 37 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 59 player in the state of Georgia. He has an offer list of more than 20-plus schools, including Power-4 offers from NC State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, LSU, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida State, West Virginia and more.

Dillon had previously-scheduled official visits set for this coming weekend at NC State and June 12-14 at Virginia Tech, but it is unclear at this time if he will take those remaining OVs.

Dillon said he is pumped to be part of a Georgia Tech 2027 recruiting class with lots of great prospects and more to come, and he wants Jackets’ fans to know they are getting a gritty, tough player.

“I’m very excited to join this class. It is truly a blessing, and I’m surrounded by talent,” said Dillon. “GT is getting a very nasty player and a leader on and off the field.”