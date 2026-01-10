GT gets more help up front with portal commitment from Edwin

Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key got some more positive portal news on Saturday morning as they received a commitment from former Auburn offensive lineman Favour Edwin.

Edwin’s commitment was first reported via social media by Caleb Jones of AuburnSports.

Edwin, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs over 300 pounds, has been at Auburn for two seasons without seeing game action, redshirting in 2024. He will have three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Edwin signed with Auburn in the 2024 class as a 3-star (88.21) offensive tackle out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia over several other offers, including Georgia Tech, Alabama, Florida, Clemson, West Virginia, Houston and Colorado. He didn’t play his first season of high school football until his senior year and is originally from Nigeria before moving to the U.S. to attend ELCA.

Edwin is Tech’s 11th commitment of this transfer portal cycle overall and third on the offensive line along with former Alabama interior offensive lineman Joseph Ionata and former Appalachian State/Oklahoma State offensive tackle Markell Samuel as Key and new offensive line coach Allen Mogridge look to add depth, talent and competition to that position group going into the 2026 season.