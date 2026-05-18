GT makes early impression on 2028 in-state QB Dyson during visit

Georgia Tech’s coaching staff is in the midst of assembling its 2027 recruiting class, but that didn’t stop them from taking an early look at a top 2028 quarterback target this weekend.

Chandler Dyson, a 4-star QB from Warner Robins (Ga.), made the trip to Atlanta to check out the Jackets’ program and facilities over the weekend and was impressed by what he saw.

“The visit went great,” Dyson told JOL during an interview on Sunday. “I enjoyed it, and what stood out to me was the campus life and the coaches’ relationship with everyone.”

Georgia Tech offered Dyson back in late April as the signal-caller has already gained a lot of traction on his offer list for the next cycle, including schools like Ole Miss, UNC, Nebraska and more. He’s currently ranked as the No. 159th best player in the 2028 class, the 10th-best QB in the country and the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia.

Dyson has informative discussion with Tech OC Godsey…

While it was Georgia Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke that extended the offer to Dyson back on April 29th, it was the Jackets’ offensive coordinator George Godsey who spent time during the weekend visit talking to Dyson about his potential fit in the system should he choose them.

“I talked to Coach Godsey, and he told me about how they adapt to every QB they have here and have meetings about what they like and don’t like before games,” said Dyson. “He also said he liked the fact that I’m very dynamic and how I can run and throw, and he said that he thinks I would fit really well in the offense there.”

Dyson had previously been to Georgia Tech for a gameday visit last season, but this was the first time he’s been able to get a closer look at the program and have in-depth discussions with the coaches.

Dyson in no rush to narrow things down with another year left in recruiting process…

As mentioned above, Dyson already has several Power-4 options with many more likely to come over the next year. With that in mind, he doesn’t have any pecking order currently for top schools.

“I’m still kind of sorting everything out right now,” said Dyson. “(In the end), I’m just looking for the best fit for me.”

While he is unlikely to narrow things down any time soon, Georgia Tech certainly made a good first impression on Dyson with the weekend visit, and he said he expects both sides to make efforts to get to know each other more over the next year.

“I would love to know more about the school and get to build a relationship within the next year,” said Dyson.