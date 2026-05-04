GT makes strong case for 4-star OT Johnson during official visit

GT makes strong case for 4-star OT Johnson during official visitby: Alex Farrer42 minutes agoAFarrersportsRead In App2027 offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson (second from left) poses for a photo with Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key (from left), offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, offensive coordinator George Godsey and assistant offensive line coach Brandon Torrey during Johnson's official visit to GT this weekend. (Photo contributed)Jackets' staff does all it can to show Rivals Top-250 offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson that The Flats is the place for him during OV weekend.