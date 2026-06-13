GT picks up commitment from 3-star linebacker Renes

It became another productive day for head coach Brent Key and Georgia Tech’s 2027 recruiting class as linebacker Noah Renes announced his commitment to the Jackets on Saturday afternoon.

The Niceville (Fla.) standout announced the decision via social media, picking Georgia Tech over 20-plus other offers, including fellow top three finalists Mississippi State and Virginia Tech. Renes took his official visit to The Flats back in mid-April and proceeded to go on OVs to Kansas, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, but he said none of them could match what he felt at Georgia Tech.

“The biggest reason that I choose GT was because of the fit,” Renes told JOL about the commitment. “I felt like it was a no-brainer from the opportunity to come in and play early and Coach (Jason) Semore‘s history of developing players.”

“It felt like home, and the amount of opportunities that GT provides for me and my family made them stand out,” added Renes. “I’m super excited to be committed and done with the recruiting process because now I’m able to focus on my craft and enjoying my senior season and getting ready for GT.”

Renes adds to already strong 2027 GT class…

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Renes is currently ranked as a 3-star (84.33) linebacker prospect according to the Rivals Industry rankings. He comes in as the No. 1104th-rated player overall in the 2027 class, the No. 96 linebacker in the country and the No. 119th-best player in the state of Florida.

Renes was recruited by Georgia Tech defensive analyst Jack Tyler along with defensive coordinator Jason Semore and others on the staff. He is the 20th commitment overall in Tech’s 2027 class and the 10th on the defensive side of the ball, joining fellow linebacker Jason Crenshaw, defensive linemen Jamar Thompson, Maleek Lee and Adrian Williams, edge’s Success Nwabude, Braden Gordon and Kalib Spivey and Safeties MJ Burnett and Julian Elzey.

“This GT class might be the best one since the Calvin Johnson era,” Renes said of the current group of Tech commitments. “All of the commits are in a group chat and already building relationships.”

What kind of player is Renes?

Renes is coming off a junior season in 2025 in which he compiled 64 total tackles (42 solo) with 18 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in just seven games for Niceville according to MaxPreps.

Renes said Georgia Tech fans can expect a player that will continue to put his nose down, improve and play hard once he gets to the college level.

“They should expect a blue collar type of linebacker who plays fast and physical with a great work ethic,” said Renes, who is the fifth player in Tech’s 2027 class so far from the state of Florida, joining Thompson, Lee, Williams and receiver Kaden Howard.