Skip to main content
Georgia Tech
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Jackets Online
+
One subscription: The best Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Jackets Online

GT picks up transfer commitment from former Navy IF Walsh

1000006382 (2)
Alex Farrer@AFarrersports
6h0members liked this
Georgia Tech transfer addition Patrick Walsh
Patrick Walsh stands in the box during an at-bat with Navy this past season. The infielder Walsh became Tech's seventh transfer addition in this portal class so far with his commitment on Friday night. (Photo by Navy Athletics)

It was another productive day in the transfer portal on Friday for coach James Ramsey and company as Georgia Tech picked up a transfer commitment from former Navy infielder Patrick Walsh.

Walsh is coming off a strong freshman season at Navy in which he was named to the All-Patriot League Second Team after playing in 48 games (46 starts) for the Midshipmen and compiling a .296 average with five homers, 11 doubles, four triples and 37 RBIs.

The left-handed hitting Walsh finished with 47 total hits, 28 walks and scored 27 runs along with stealing 11 bases. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder played mostly third base this past season for Navy but was listed as a 1B/3B, outfielder and pitcher coming out of high school in the 2025 class as he played his prep ball at Christ The King Catholic in Kannapolis, N.C.

Walsh’s addition makes seven total transfer commitments so far in this class along with former Mercer OF/C Eli Stephens, former UCF shortstop Jordan Lodise, former Central Michigan C/DH Logan Keilen and the three pitcher commitments, Josh Gunther (South Carolina), Brady Fox (UMBC) and Tyler Guerin (Iowa).

Georgia Tech also will add Holden Pantier to the roster, a slugging infielder from the junior college ranks at Walters State.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Jackets Online

More Jackets Online News