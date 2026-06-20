GT picks up transfer commitment from former Navy IF Walsh

It was another productive day in the transfer portal on Friday for coach James Ramsey and company as Georgia Tech picked up a transfer commitment from former Navy infielder Patrick Walsh.

Walsh is coming off a strong freshman season at Navy in which he was named to the All-Patriot League Second Team after playing in 48 games (46 starts) for the Midshipmen and compiling a .296 average with five homers, 11 doubles, four triples and 37 RBIs.

The left-handed hitting Walsh finished with 47 total hits, 28 walks and scored 27 runs along with stealing 11 bases. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder played mostly third base this past season for Navy but was listed as a 1B/3B, outfielder and pitcher coming out of high school in the 2025 class as he played his prep ball at Christ The King Catholic in Kannapolis, N.C.

Walsh’s addition makes seven total transfer commitments so far in this class along with former Mercer OF/C Eli Stephens, former UCF shortstop Jordan Lodise, former Central Michigan C/DH Logan Keilen and the three pitcher commitments, Josh Gunther (South Carolina), Brady Fox (UMBC) and Tyler Guerin (Iowa).

Georgia Tech also will add Holden Pantier to the roster, a slugging infielder from the junior college ranks at Walters State.