GT pulls off unbelievable comeback in 14-11 win over Wake Forest

Georgia Tech’s incredible 2026 season just keeps on delivering unbelievable moments.

The Jackets faced a 10-0 deficit after an inning and a half on Saturday afternoon, but that was no problem for the team that never dies as they were able to slowly but surely work themselves back in the game with clutch hitting and shutdown pitching down the stretch to rally for a 14-11 victory over Wake Forest at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech (35-7, 18-5 in ACC) appeared to be in for a long day as Wake Forest’s bats exploded for 10 runs over the first two frames on Saturday, including four homers, to build a huge lead. But after a near hour and a half rain delay, the host Jackets came back out refocused and ready to make some magic happen.

Tech immediately scored three runs in the bottom of the second after the delay, and despite Wake Forest (28-16, 11-12 in ACC) hitting another solo homer in the third to go up 11-3, continued to chip away a few innings later with two runs in the fifth. Tech then added four in the sixth to cut the deficit to two and turned the game around for good in the seventh with a five-run inning to give the home team its first lead of the afternoon.

Tech bats come through once again…

While several players contributed in a big way, it was Jarren Advincula who led the charge in Saturday’s dramatic comeback with a perfect 5-for-5 effort that included a homer, double, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Drew Burress was also huge with three hits, including two doubles, to go with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Will Baker continued his hot-hitting this past week with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Ryan Zuckerman also had three hits, including two doubles, and three runs scored, and Carson Kerce added a pair of hits, an RBI and two runs scored in the leadoff spot. Rounding out the offensive contributors was Kent Schmidt with a hit and an RBI.

Georgia Tech’s Cooper Underwood delivers a pitch to the plate during Saturday’s game vs. Wake Forest. The freshman earned the win thanks to five scoreless innings out of the bullpen. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Underwood shines on the mound late…

Georgia Tech’s pitchers had some problems early, but they saved their best individual outing for last as Cooper Underwood was literally unhittable over the final five innings of the game.

The lefty freshman had his best performance of his college career to this point, earning the win to improve to 2-0 thanks to five scoreless, hitless innings while striking out seven and walking two.

Four other pitchers saw time on the mound before Underwood with each giving up at least one run. Justin Shadek got the rare start after spending most of his time out of the bullpen this year and struggle as he was able to record only one out and gave up five runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Jake Lankie followed and didn’t have much luck against the Demon Deacons’ offense either, allowing three runs on four hits in one inning of work as he struck out one and walked one. Kayden Campbell followed with 2/3 of an inning as he allowed two runs on two hits with one walk.

Dimitri Angelakos pitched two solid innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts.

Up next…

Fresh off its first 10-run comeback win of the 21st century, Tech will go for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon as the Jackets close out the three-game set vs. Wake Forest at 1 p.m.