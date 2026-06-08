GT receives commitment from 2027 IOL Jaiden Thompson

Georgia Tech’s 2027 recruiting class got a little bigger and beefier on Sunday with a commitment in the trenches as interior offensive lineman Jaiden Thompson pledged to Brent Key and the Jackets.

Thompson announced the commitment via social media coming on the heels of his official visit weekend on The Flats as he becomes the 14th member of the Jackets’ 2027 class and sixth on the offensive side of the ball. He said the relationship he has built with the GT coaching staff, specifically offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, is what helped push things over the top.

“The relationship I’ve got with the coaches (was important),” Thompson told JOL on Monday. “Like Coach Mo (Allen Mogridge) will call me just to check up on me, and that really means a lot to me.”

“Coach Mo was pumped when I told him (I was committing),” added Thompson. “He was very excited because we were talking in his office, and I told him I’m going to commit. He was pumped about it.”

Thompson is a 6-foot-3, 315-pound interior offensive lineman from Rockmart (Ga.) and committed to the Jackets over several other offers, including Georgia, Kentucky, Clemson and UNC. He had scheduled an official visit with UNC for next weekend and had expected to schedule another with Kentucky as it is unclear at this time if any other OVs will take place for him after his GT commitment.

Thompson is ranked as a 3-star (85.00) IOL prospect according to the Rivals Industry rankings and as the No. 926 player in the class overall, the No. 77 player at his position and the No. 108th in the state of Georgia. He is the second offensive lineman in Tech’s 2027 class joining Effingham County‘s (Ga.) Jordan Dillon and sixth offensive player along with quarterback Brodie Campbell, running backs Moonie Gipson and Tristan Willis and tight end Joshua Pettigrew.

Johnson said he had the Georgia Tech commitment in his mind for a little bit now and gave his family a heads up before the official visit.

“It’s been a couple weeks. I was talking to my family about it, how I was going to commit when I was down there,” said Thompson. “It feels pretty good to be committed publicly. My family is very proud about the decision, and I’m ready to work.”