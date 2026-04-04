GT starts fast again, rides pitching to series-clinching win over Cal

It wasn’t quite the nine-run first like it was in Thursday’s series opener, but Georgia Tech jumped on Cal with four in the first on Friday to set the tone once again early and ride that momentum to a x-x victory on the road as well as clinch a fifth straight ACC series win.

After the four-run top of the first, the Jackets (25-5, 11-3 ACC) tacked on three more in the third and held steady from there thanks to an impressive combined outing on the mound from five pitchers, including Porter Buursema’s career-high four-inning effort to start the game.

Cal (14-15, 1-10 ACC) scored single runs in each of the fourth and seventh innings but were unable to string together enough of a rally to truly get back in the game.

Three long balls lead the GT offense…

Six different Georgia Tech batters recorded a hit in the win, including three going deep for homers. Ryan Zuckerman launched a three-run shot, Alex Hernandez had a two-run blast and Kent Schmidt connected on a solo homer.

Schmidt added another RBI on a fielder’s choice to give him two on the night to go along with a walk and two runs scored.

Drew Burress added a pair of hits, including a double, and scored a run, and Jarren Advincula also doubled, drew two walks and scored a run. Vahn Lackey drew a walk and scored a run, and Caleb Daniel had the only other Jackets’ hit.

Pitching stays steady for GT…

As mentioned above, Buursema got the start and tossed four strong innings, allowing one unearned run on just two hits while striking out six and walking one in a no decision.

Four pitchers followed Buursema’s outing, including Brett Barfield (2-0) who earned the win thanks to one inning of scoreless relief as he gave up one hit and struck out three.

Jake Lankie, Caden Spivey and Charlie Willcox accounted for the final four frames from there with Lankie going two and allowing one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts and Spivey and Willcox each pitching a scoreless, hitless inning. Spivey struck out one.

Up next…

Georgia Tech will look for the sweep of the series on Saturday afternoon when they wrap up the three-game set at Cal at 4 p.m. Eastern before heading back toward Atlanta.