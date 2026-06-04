GT is the choice for 2027 in-state QB Brodie Campbell

Georgia Tech got a QB commit very late in the 2026 cycle, but they wasted no time filling that spot in the 2027 class, securing Newnan (Ga.) quarterback Brodie Campbell on Thursday.

Campbell announced the decision on Thursday evening via livestream and on his social media, picking the Jackets over several other Power-4 offers, including finalists Arkansas, Iowa State and Maryland. He completed his official visit to GT this past weekend to finalize his decision before the news went public on Thursday.

“I firmly believe that Coach (Chris) Weinke is the best QB developer in the country. It’s close to home. Coach (Brent) Key is a great head coach. He’s the type of guy that makes you want to run through a wall when you have one conversation with him,” Campbell said on his live announcement on YouTube. “The fit in the offense with Coach (George) Godsey coming from the Ravens is perfect for me.”

“Everything I want to accomplish is right up the road in Atlanta,” added Campbell.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal-caller is ranked as a 3-star (85.67) QB prospect in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry rankings, the No. 844th-ranked player nationally, the No. 51 player at his position and the No. 97 player in the state of Georgia. He was primarily recruited to Tech by quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

Campbell’s commitment continues a big week for Tech head coach Brent Key and his 2027 class as he is the seventh player added to the fold this week and the 11th overall. He’s the fifth player in the class on the offensive side of the ball, including running back Moonie Gipson, running back Tristan Willis, tight end Joshua Pettigrew and interior offensive lineman Jordan Dillon.

Campbell said he had pretty much made up his mind before the official visit to Georgia Tech last weekend and getting to tell the staff that’s where he was coming was a great experience.

“For the past couple weeks, my mind’s been set on one school,” said Campbell. “We took the visit, had the meeting with Coach Weinke and Coach Key, and at the end of it I told them I was coming here and it was awesome.”

Campbell added that he’s looking forward to what the future holds for his own career and for Georgia Tech Football.

“It’s a gritty program. Everything they do, they’re going to earn,” said Campbell. “Every coach on the whole staff is on the same page. They were all in on me the whole time, and that’s rare to come by these days with the whole staff being all in on you. And they’re going to do everything they can to win a national championship.”

Campbell will very likely be the lone quarterback in Georgia Tech’s 2027 class after the Jackets were finalists for other targets as well, including Sevier County (Tenn.) prospect Cooper Newman. Tech added a quarterback late to its 2026 class in Cole Bergeron as he was a late flip and signing day surprise this past December, before early enrolling and going through spring practice with the program a few months ago.