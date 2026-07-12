Hernandez, Brosius, McKee lead Tech's MLB Draft Day 2 picks

The 2026 MLB Draft rolled on Sunday as Georgia Tech continued to see its program in the spotlight with several more Jackets selected led by Alex Hernandez in the fifth round, Parker Brosius in the ninth and Tate McKee in the 10th.

The sophomore-eligible Hernandez heard his name called at No. 143 overall in the fifth round by the Athletics, joining Tech teammate Drew Burress who was selected by the same organization on Saturday with the No. 8 overall pick.

Brosius came off the board in the ninth round with No. 262nd overall pick as the hometown Atlanta Braves picked up the outfielder who finished his career on The Flats on a legendary heater from early May through the Atlanta Regional.

The junior righty pitcher McKee waited a little longer than expected but was eventually picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 10th round with the 293rd overall pick.

The draft continues throughout Sunday afternoon as more Georgia Tech players could be selected later. Check back for more updates.

Here is a little snapshot of each of the Tech draft picks so far from Sunday:

Alex Hernandez, IF/OF, fifth round pick by the Athletics…

The former Forsyth Central (Ga.) standout Hernandez had an incredible freshman season on The Flats in 2025 and was named a Freshman All-American by four different national outlets, ACC Freshman of the Year, All-ACC First Team and set the program’s all-time RBI record for a freshman with 69.

He returned with high expectations for his sophomore season and despite battling injuries midway through the schedule still finished with solid numbers while playing outfield primarily and seeing some time at first base and as a DH. He made 55 total starts and finished with a .343 average, 1.033 OPS, .576 slugging percentage, .457 on-base percentage, 13 homers, 10 doubles, 72 total hits, 57 RBIs, 60 runs scored and 41 walks.

Hernandez has the option to return to Georgia Tech if he chooses or pursue his professional career with the Athletics organization.

Georgia Tech’s Parker Brosius reacts while rounding the bases after hitting one of his two two-run homers on vs. Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional on May 30th. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Parker Brosius, OF, ninth round pick by the Braves…

Brosius, a product of Lambert High (Ga.), played in 184 games over his four-year Georgia Tech career with 96 of those being starts and finished his time on The Flats with 16 homers, 93 RBIs, 93 total hits, 95 runs scored, 77 walks and 28 stolen bases.

He saved his best for last as he hit 10 homers over his final 14 games of his senior season as a key part of Tech’s late-season run to an ACC Regular-Season and ACC Tournament Championship. Four of those homers came in the Atlanta Regional.

Brosius went from a platoon outfielder for most of the last couple seasons and likely not on many MLB Draft Boards to a ninth-round pick with his late-season surge in 2026 as he will now try to work his way up the organizational ladder for the hometown Atlanta Braves.

Georgia Tech’s Tate McKee delivers a pitch to the plate during a game vs. Xavier this past season. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Tate McKee, RHP, 10th round pick by the Rays…

McKee was a highly-regarded prospect out of Mount Paran Christian (Ga.) in the 2023 recruiting class and pitched in 18 games (eight starts) as a freshman in 2024 with a 4-5 record and a 7.28 ERA. He continued to improve the following offseason and was able to lock down the Friday night spot on the mound for the Jackets, which he held on to his sophomore and junior seasons in 2025 and 2026.

Over those last two years, McKee has gone a combined 17-5 with 182 strikeouts. He had his best season this past spring as a junior, going 9-2 with a 4.15 ERA, 99 strikeouts and just 39 walks over 78 innings on his way to being named Second-Team All-ACC.

McKee fired a seven-inning, one-hit shutout with a career-high 14 strikeouts during Tech’s ACC Regular-Season Championship clinching series sweep vs. Boston College in May and also earned a win in the Saturday winner’s bracket game of the Atlanta Regional vs. Oklahoma thanks to six strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Like Hernandez, McKee has the option to return to Georgia Tech and go back into the MLB Draft pool in 2027 should he choose that path over pursuing his professional career now with the Rays.