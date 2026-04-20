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Hoops Scoop 4/19: Tech adds two big portal additions on Sunday

by: Kelly Quinlan1 hour agoKelly_Quinlan
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-Lehigh at Prairie View
Mar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Nasir Whitlock (1) dribbles defended by Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers forward Hassane Diallo (11) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Scott Cross continued his hot streak of recruiting with a pair of big-time portal additions on Sunday.

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