Hoops Scoop 4/19: Tech adds two big portal additions on Sunday

Hoops Scoop 4/19: Tech adds two big portal additions on Sundayby: Kelly Quinlan1 hour agoKelly_QuinlanRead In AppMar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Nasir Whitlock (1) dribbles defended by Prairie View A&M Panthers forward Hassane Diallo (11) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesGeorgia Tech men's basketball coach Scott Cross continued his hot streak of recruiting with a pair of big-time portal additions on Sunday.