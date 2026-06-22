In-state WR Elijah Reeves becomes GT's first 2028 commit

Georgia Tech has been getting commitments hot and heavy in its 2027 class in recent weeks, but on Monday evening the Jackets’ staff received its first 2028 pledge.

In-state wide receiver Elijah Reeves announced his commitment to GT via social media over several other early Power-4 offers, including ones from Florida State, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

“I chose Georgia Tech because it’s the best fit for me on and off the field,” Reeves told JOL on Monday. “Staying home, getting a great education and playing high-level football made it the clear choice.”

The Mountain View (Ga.) prospect stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds and is currently unranked in the 2028 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was recruited to Georgia Tech by wide receivers coach Jafar Williams who got an up-close look at Reeves during Mountain View’s victorious day at the Corky Kell/Brent Key 7-on-7 two weeks ago at Tech. He came back for an unofficial visit to The Flats a couple days later where Williams and other staff members gave him a full tour of the facilities and campus and made their pitch to him.

“My relationship with Coach Jafar Williams has grown a lot,” said Reeves. “He’s been consistent with me and made me feel like a priority the whole way.”

Reeves said that being Tech’s first commit of the 2028 class is a big deal to him and that he wants to play a role in more big-time players making that same choice.

“I’m very excited to be the first in the 2028 class,” said Reeves. “I want to set the tone and help build something special at Georgia Tech with Coach Brent Key and the staff.”

Reeves’ twin brother Isaiah Reeves is a 2028 safety prospect that already has an offer from Georgia Tech and several other Power-4 schools as well.