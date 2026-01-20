Jackets add big portal piece in former Indiana QB Alberto Mendoza

It wasn’t long after the confetti stopped falling in Miami on Monday night following Indiana’s national championship win that rumors of Hoosiers’ backup quarterback and brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, Alberto Mendoza, entering the portal hit the internet.

And on Tuesday afternoon, his next destination was officially revealed as the younger Mendoza will continue his career on The Flats at Georgia Tech, JOL confirmed.

Alberto Mendoza will have three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Atlanta, as he will immediately enter the competition this spring for Tech’s starting quarterback in 2026 alongside returnees Graham Knowles and Grady Adamson, as well as class of 2026 signee Cole Bergeron.

Mendoza is coming off his redshirt-freshman season in Bloomington in which he played in nine games while backing up his Heisman Trophy-winning brother and threw for 286 yards on 9-of-18 passes with five touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for 190 yards on 13 attempts with one touchdown. He played in one game as a true freshman in 2024, recording minimal stats and preserving his redshirt.

Mendoza signed with Indiana in the 2024 recruiting class as a 3-star (84.50) quarterback out of Columbus High in Miami over other offers from FIU, UAB, Appalachian State, East Carolina, James Madison and UConn.

Mendoza is Tech’s 20th commitment of this portal cycle and 11th on the offensive side of the ball (counting Jaylen Mbakwe who can play wide receiver and cornerback) as head coach Brent Key, new offensive coordinator George Godsey and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke were able to reel in a big piece to help put the finishing touches on a strong portal class. He chose to transfer to Georgia Tech over interest from multiple other schools, including a push from ACC foe Duke.