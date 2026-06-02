Jackets add commitment from 4-star, in-state edge Nwabude

Georgia Tech’s 2027 class added a big piece on Tuesday morning as 4-star edge target Success Nwabude announced his commitment to the Jackets after his official visit to The Flats this past weekend.

Nwabude announced his commitment via socia media, becoming the second 4-star commit of the day after Booker (Fla.) defensive lineman Maleek Lee joined the class.

Nwabude spoke with JOL following his official visit Sunday and said the trip certainly made an impact on his recruitment and made things clear for him.

“It was great…awesome to say the least,” said Nwabude. “To hear the kind of 360 change Coach (Brent) Key has done with the program is just so good. Being seen as a priority was also the main thing, and the new facility is dope.”

Nwabude stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 245 pounds and is ranked as a 4-star (88.91) prospect in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry rankings. He is the 396th-ranked player nationally in the class, the No. 39 edge and the No. 47 player in the state of Georgia.

“I already made up my mind (to commit after the visit). I just got tired of waiting,” Nwabude told JOL on Tuedsay morning. “It feels great. The love is crazy.”

Nwabude, who was primarily recruited by Georgia Tech outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, chose Tech over close to 20 other offers, with the majority of them being from Power-4 programs. He had three other official visits set up over the next few weeks to South Carolina (June 5-7), Georgia (June 12-14) and Missouri (June 19-21), but it is unclear at this time if he will take those remaining visits following his commitment to the Jackets.