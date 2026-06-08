Jackets add edge Spivey to 2027 class after official visit

The recruiting momentum continued on Monday for Georgia Tech as the coaching staff received a commitment from 2027 edge Kalib Spivey following his official visit this past weekend to The Flats.

Spivey announced the news via social media as he became the Jackets’ 15th commitment of the 2027 cycle and 11th within the past two weeks. He said the way Tech felt like home and the relationship he’s built with his primary recruiter, Jackets defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope went a long way in making the decision.

“I ultimately made the decision because the relationship I’ve built with Coach Pope is like no other,” Spivey told JOL on Monday. “Also I love the trajectory Coach (Brent) Key has the program going, and I want to help get this program to a championship.”

“Honestly, I’ve felt like GT is home before the official visit,” added Spivey. “They did a great job at making me feel like home. Honestly, I wanted to tell them the first day of the OV, but I wanted until Saturday.”

The Benjamin Russell (Ala.) standout is a 3-star (87.73) edge prospect according to the Rivals Industry rankings and comes in as the 525th-ranked player in the class overall, the No. 56 player at his position nationally and the No. 20 player in the state of Alabama. He was recruited primarily by Pope who hauled in his second edge commit of the class from his own home state of Alabama alongside Montgomery Academy (Ala.) edge Braden Gordon.

Spivey, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 235 pounds, chose the Jackets over several other offers, including Auburn, Duke, Clemson and Maryland. He had set up official visits with Duke, Clemson and Maryland.

As mentioned above, Spivey is the 14th member of Tech’s 2027 class and seventh on the defensive side of the ball, being joined by fellow edge prospects Gordon and Success Nwabude, defensive linemen Jamar Thompson and Maleek Lee and safeties MJ Burnett and Julian Elzey.

“I’m really pumped to join this class,” said Spivey. “This definitely will be the best class in GT history!”

Spivey had one last message for Georgia Tech fans that might not know much about him yet as a player and competitor.

“You can expect a guy who is going to come in and compete for a starting spot,” said Spivey. “I’m coming to win championships! I want all my guys to eat!”