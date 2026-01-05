Jackets add first portal commitment of '26 cycle with former Rutgers DE/Edge Walker

Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key wasted no time adding some help defensively via the transfer portal as the Jackets received their first portal commit on Sunday night in the form of former Rutgers defensive end/edge Jordan Walker.

Walker, who announced his intention to enter the portal in early December after four years in the Scarlet Knights’ program, made his commitment known via social media Sunday night following a visit to Georgia Tech on Saturday. He will have one season of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Walker said his belief in what Key is building at Georgia Tech went a long way in finalizing his decision.

“I chose GT because I loved the program’s identity and culture,” Walker told JOL on Sunday night following his commitment. “Coach Key and his staff are incredible. They are men that I’m very excited to play for. I know they will develop me on and off the field to be the best player and person I can be.”

Walker was part of the 2022 recruiting class out of Milford Academy in Rochester, New York. He came to Rutgers as walk-on originally and red-shirted in 2022 and played in just five games in 2023. He saw his first significant playing time during the 2024 season for the Scarlet Knights, playing in all 13 games and tying for the team lead with four sacks while also finishing second on the team with seven tackles-for-loss. He had 19 total tackles that season and was rated as the No. 14 defensive end in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.

Walker followed that up with another solid season this past Fall, playing in 11 games and starting five. He finished with 28 total tackles (nine solo), 2.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

Walker is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, a 2025 Burlsworth Trophy Nominee (honors the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on) and was Rutgers’ 2025 team captain.

Walker said he’s ready to get to work to help take Georgia Tech to the next level as a program and had a message for Jackets’ fans that might not know much about him yet.

“I’m a dedicated player. I’m ready to put my best foot forward everyday to do my part in getting this amazing program where it deserves to be,” said Walker.

Expect Georgia Tech to continue to be active in the portal over the next couple weeks, including adding several more players on the defensive front to strengthen that position group going into spring practice.