Jackets add former Wheeler (Ga.) standout Jordan via portal

New Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross has been busy behind the scenes looking to build out his first roster with the Jackets, and he received some good news on Monday afternoon on that front with the commitment of transfer portal forward Tylis Jordan.

Jordan, who spent this past season at Ole Miss, announced the commitment via his social media on Monday.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward out of Wheeler (Ga.) signed with Ole Miss in the 2025 recruiting class over other offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, LSU and several others as he was ranked as a 4-star (94.94) prospect, the No. 47 player nationally, the No. 8 power forward and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia.

Jordan’s primary recruiter at Ole Miss was Wes Flanigan, who Cross recently hired to join his staff as an associate head coach.

Jordan didn’t see game action this past season with the Rebels and will have four years of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.