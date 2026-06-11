Jackets add LB Crenshaw to class with commitment

Georgia Tech added its first linebacker commit to its ever-evolving and improving 2027 recruiting class on Thursday as Prattville (Ala.) target Jason Crenshaw announced his commitment to the Jackets via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound standout picked Georgia Tech over several other offers, including other final four schools of UNC, Kentucky and Memphis. He made the decision during his official visit to The Flats this week and after completing his OV to UNC this past weekend. He has another OV scheduled for Kentucky for June 19th, but it is unlikely he takes it following Thursday’s news.

Crenshaw spoke with JOL on Thursday about the decision and said the OV this week sealed the deal.

“Georgia Tech made a strong impression on me,” said Crenshaw. “The visit gave me a clear picture of the culture, the people and how they plan to develop me moving forward.”

Where Crenshaw ranks and how he was recruited…

Crenshaw is ranked as 3-star (84.67) linebacker according to the Rivals Industry rankings and is the No. 1,053rd-rated player in this class, the No. 89 linebacker and the No. 43 player in the state of Alabama. He was recruited to Georgia Tech by defensive coordinator Jason Semore, outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, and defensive analyst Jack Tyler, who works specifically with the Jackets’ linebackers, as the coaching staff sees him as a versatile piece that could play multiple positions on the next level.

“I really enjoyed the film study and talking ball with Coach Semore, and I felt a lot of love from Coach (Brent) Key, Coach Tyler, Coach (Joshua) McDade and really the entire staff,” said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw joins Tech’s expanding 2027 class and ready to make an impact on The Flats…

Crenshaw is the 18th member of Tech’s 2027 class and the ninth on the defensive side of the ball alongside defensive linemen Jamar Thompson, Maleek Lee and Adrian Williams, edges Success Nwabude, Braden Gordon and Kalib Spivey and safeties MJ Burnett and Julian Elzey.

“GT fans should expect a player that’s coming in to grind from Day q. No handouts, no shortcuts, just work,” said Crenshaw. “I’m a blitzer, I’m a dog and I’m coming to compete every snap. I didn’t come to The Flats to play games. I came to earn it and help win.”