Jackets add talented transfer pitcher Stroman

Georgia Tech continued to add high-end potential talent and depth to its 2026 transfer portal class this week, specifically in the pitching department, as former Virginia right-hander and one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class Jayden Stroman has joined the Jackets.

Multiple sources confirmed Stroman’s addition to JOL as he will join James Ramsey‘s program for the 2026 season and have three years of eligibility remaining. He is draft-eligible in 2028.

Stroman, the younger brother of 2-time MLB All-Star Marcus Stroman, spent his freshman season at Virginia where he pitched in 16 games, including six starts, and finished with a 0-0 record and 6.35 ERA. In total he worked 22 2/3 innings, struck out 26 batters and issued 18 walks.

Stroman was ranked as the No. 58 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class by Perfect Game and the No. 2 player out of the state of New York. He originally committed to Duke before ultimately signing with Virginia.

His velocity reached north of 97 MPH and was consistently in the mid-90s during the pre-Draft process in 2025 where he had the option of playing professionally as the No. 130-ranked prospect in the draft class, but he chose to take the college route instead. Along with his live fastball, he possesses a solid slider and other pitches in his arsenal. He is currently considered one of the top 30 college players in the 2028 draft class by Baseball America.

Stroman is currently playing for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod League this summer and has three total appearances so far (all out of the bullpen) as he has one hold and an ERA of 0.00 over 1 2/3 innings with one hit allowed, one strikeout and two walks.

Stroman now makes it 10 transfer commitments so far in this portal class for Tech and fourth pitcher alongside Josh Gunther (South Carolina), Brady Fox (UMBC) and Tyler Guerin (Iowa).

Rounding out the rest of the incoming transfers are former Mercer OF/C Eli Stephens, former UCF shortstop Jordan Lodise, former Navy infielder Patrick Walsh, former Central Michigan C/DH Logan Keilen, former Young Harris outfielder Jackson Morgan and former Jacksonville State 2B/SS Cooper Blauser.

Those 10 will be in addition to Holden Pantier, a slugging infielder from the junior college ranks at Walters State, who announced his plans to join Georgia Tech’s program this past spring, barring any of those players who are eligible being picked this weekend in the MLB Draft.