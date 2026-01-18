Jackets add veteran WR Plummer via the portal

Georgia Tech added another to its 2026 transfer portal haul on Saturday night as veteran wide receiver Jaiven Plummer committed to Brent Key and the Jackets.

The news of Plummer’s commitment to Tech was first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos via social media. Plummer has two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Plummer just completed his junior season at Cal, and hasn’t had much production so far in his college career in four years in Berkeley, playing a lot on special teams and as a backup wide receiver. In 2025 he had two catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, which account for all his receiver stats for his career to this point.

Plummer has played in 27 games at Cal and has 10 total tackles (four solo) on special teams after signing with the Bears in the 2022 recruiting class as a 3-star wide receiver out of Episcopal in Alexandria, Va. He chose them over several other Power-4 offers from Stanford, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Boston College, NC State, Duke, Illinois, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Plummer, who visited Georgia Tech on Thursday, is Tech’s 18th commitment of this portal cycle and ninth on the offensive side of the ball (counting Jaylen Mbakwe who can play wide receiver and cornerback). Plummer is ranked as a 3-star (84.00) transfer prospect in this cycle according to the On3 industry rankings