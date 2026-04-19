Jackets avoid sweep at UNC, moves atop ACC standings by game

Georgia Tech had little success over its first two games on the road at North Carolina this weekend but bounced back with a much-needed 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon to avoid the sweep thanks to early offense and some huge shutdown innings from the Jackets’ bullpen.

Georgia Tech (32-7, 16-5 in ACC) scored four runs over the first three innings and got another insurance run in the fifth, and that was enough run support behind a strong combined effort out of the relief duo of Caden Gaudette and Mason Patel who shut out the host Tar Heels (33-7-1, 15-6 in ACC) over the final six innings.

With the victory, the Jackets move atop the ACC standings by one game over UNC.

Jackets’ offensive contributors…

Georgia Tech had some timely hits early in the game and finished with three batters with multi-hit days. Leading the way was Kent Schmidt and Drew Burress who each had two hits, including a double, as Schmidt drove in a run and Burress scored two runs.

Jarren Advincula added a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Caleb Daniel finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI after coming in midway through the game as a pinch hitter. Alex Hernandez and Vahn Lackey each chipped in with a hit and a run scored, and Ryan Zuckerman rounded out the offensive stats with an RBI.

Jackets’ arms come up clutch…

As mentioned above, the Georgia Tech bullpen provided some huge innings to shut down the Tar Heels’ bats over the final six-plus innings and preserve the win.

Caden Gaudette (4-0) came in to limit the damage in the third inning to one run and went on to pitch 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win as he gave up just one hit, struck out one and walked one.

Mason Patel took over from there and picked up his fourth save of the season thanks to four scoreless frames to close out the game. He allowed three hits, struck out two and walked one.

Jackson Blakely got the start and pitched 2 2/3 innings in a no decision. He allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Up next…

The Jackets will return to Atlanta before a huge Tuesday midweek matchup vs. rival Georgia in the Spring Baseball Classic to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Truist Park at 7 p.m.

Tech will jump back into ACC play this coming weekend when Wake Forest visits Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium for three games starting on Friday at 7 p.m.